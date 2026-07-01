TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out heading into 2026 season

"I think the goal is always going to be get better at everything we do," Petzing said this offseason. "That's me as a coach, that's individuals as players, that's us as units. I think that's got to be the focus and certainly now because there's not a game plan or an opponent in the imminent future, I think you can dial in on some of the details of that a little bit better, so that's really where we're honing in on."