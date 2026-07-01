TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out heading into 2026 season

The Detroit Lions like the roster they've built this offseason and head coach Dan Campbell loved the participation and work they got done in the offseason training program. It was a good first step in what the Lions hope is a bounce-back year after missing the playoffs in 2025.
There were some areas the Lions performed well in 2025 and other areas that need improvement if Detroit is going to get back to being the team that won back-to-back NFC North titles in 2023 and 2024.
Here's a look at five stats that stand out heading into 2026:
1. Number: 105
What it means: Explosive plays allowed by Detroit's defense last season
Twentyman: Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard counted 105 explosive plays (82 pass and 23 runs) allowed by his defense last season after going through the cut-ups. An explosive play by Detroit's defensive metrics is a 17-yard pass or 12-yard run. He said 30 to 40 percent of those plays had no business being on the tape because of correctable mistakes – by both coaches and players.
"Let's take the band-aid off and talk about it and let's get that solution so we can line up next season and make sure it doesn't happen again," Sheppard said this offseason.
Detroit allowed 151 points total outside the red zone if we add the 13 field goals made by opponents beyond the 20-yard line. Only Tampa Bay (156) allowed more. Limiting explosive plays is the No. 1 priority for Sheppard in 2026.
2. Number: 15
What it means: Number of giveaways by Lions last season, tied for the fourth fewest in the NFL.
Twentyman: Only Chicago (11), Houston (12) and Green Bay (13) had fewer turnovers than the Lions, who had eight interceptions and lost seven fumbles last year. The correlating statistic here is takeaways and that's one area Detroit has to be better defensively in 2026.
Detroit's 19 takeaways were tied for just 19th best league-wide. The Lions were one of 13 teams with a positive turnover differential. Of those 13 teams 10 made the playoffs with only Tampa Bay, Detroit and Atlanta missing out.
3. Number: 26
What it means: Dropped passes by Lions pass catchers in 2025
Twentyman: This was a bit of a puzzling statistic last season after Detroit was second in the NFL in 2024 in fewest drops (12) and drop percentage (2.2). Their drops and drop percentage more than doubled least season.
Jameson Williams was credited with 12 drops, most in the NFL. Amon-Ra St. Brown was tied for the second most in the league with 10, the most of his career. Some of those drops last season were killers in close games and it's an area Detroit's pass catchers have to clean up so they can get back closer to their 2024 numbers when they were one of the best in the league.
4. Number: 472
What it means: Total points scored by Detroit last season, second most behind only the Rams (504).
Twentyman: Detroit had 21 rushing touchdowns (seventh most), 35 passing touchdowns (third) and made 27 field goals (19th) to get to 472 points. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has been handed the keys to Detroit's high-scoring, big-play offense.
"I think the goal is always going to be get better at everything we do," Petzing said this offseason. "That's me as a coach, that's individuals as players, that's us as units. I think that's got to be the focus and certainly now because there's not a game plan or an opponent in the imminent future, I think you can dial in on some of the details of that a little bit better, so that's really where we're honing in on."
If the offensive line gives them more consistency than last year, this offense has a chance to be special given all their skill weapons. Detroit's leaned on their offense a lot the last few seasons and could do so again, at least early on in 2026 as the defense navigates some injury question marks.
View photos from 2026 Detroit Lions Media Day.
5. Number: 26 percent
What it means: Detroit's pass rush win rate according to ESPN statistics
Twentyman: That number ranked 26th in the league last year. Detroit's 46 sacks were tied with Minnesota for the fourth most in the NFL in 2025, but Detroit's looking for more consistency when it comes to their overall pass rush plan.
They've revamped their edge room alongside Aidan Hutchinson and hope they can get more rush from the interior from a now fully healthy Alim McNeill and with Tyleik Williams expected to take a leap in development in Year 2.