NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into training camp

DETROIT

2025 record: 9-8

2026 strength of schedule: 27th (.467 opponent win percentage based on 2025 record & includes seven games against 2025 playoff teams)

New faces: C Cade Mays, EDGE DJ Wonnum, CB Roger McCreary, S Chuck Clark, S Christian Izien, T Larry Borom, T Blake Miller, EDGE Derrick Moore, WR Greg Dortch

Key losses: LB Alex Anzalone, CB Amik Robertson, EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DL DJ Reader, WR Kalif Raymond, T Taylor Decker

Breakout player to watch: WR Isaac TeSlaa

With Raymond leaving in free agency for Chicago, TeSlaa steps into the No. 3 receiver role behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Detroit might have the best collection of skill players offensively in the entire league, and while there's only one football to go around, TeSlaa proved as a rookie (six touchdown catches) he can make the most of his opportunities. He's got a big frame, large catch radius and soft hands. Quarterback Jared Goff trusts him, and he looked good in the spring after working on his short area quickness and route running this offseason.

Storyline to watch: How much will we see Detroit's dynamic safety duo together in 2026?

When healthy, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are arguably the best safety duo in the NFL. Joseph leads the NFL in interceptions since joining the league in 2022 and is an All-Pro talent with 20 interceptions over the last four years. A knee injury kept him out of 11 games last season and it's something the team will have to manage moving forward, according to head coach Dan Campbell. Branch is a Pro Bowler and one of the most versatile safeties in the NFL but he is coming off a torn Achilles suffered last December. Branch could be back the second or third month of the season. When Jospeh and Branch are on the field together this is a very different looking defense.