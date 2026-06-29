NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into training camp

The NFC North was the only division last season with all four teams finishing above the .500 mark. It's one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL and that's not expected to change heading into 2026.
With the start of training camp right around the corner for Detroit, Chicago, Green Bay and Minnesota, let's take a look at where all four teams stand heading into camp.
CHICAGO
2025 record: 11-6 (division champions)
2026 strength of schedule: 1st (.550 opponent win percentage based on 2025 record & includes nine games against 2025 playoff teams)
New faces: C Garrett Bradbury, LB Devin Bush, S Dillon Thieneman, S Coby Bryant, WR Kalif Raymond, T Jedrick Wills Jr., C Logan Jones, TE Sam Roush
Key losses: WR DJ Moore, C Drew Dalman (retirement), S Jaquan Brisker, S Kevin Byard, LB Tremaine Edmunds
Breakout player to watch: QB Caleb Williams
In his first season in Ben Johnson's offense, Williams nearly became the first Bears quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season, coming 58 yards short. He was the catalyst behind Chicago's run to the NFC North title and advancing to the Divisional playoff round last year. The expectation is for Williams to cross that 4,000-yard threshold in his second season in the scheme and emerge as one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. Williams has thrown just 13 interceptions total his first two seasons and has shown some late-game heroics.
Storyline to watch: Who plays left tackle?
The Bears have a big question mark at the left tackle position heading into the season because of the leg injury suffered by Ozzy Trapilo in the playoffs. Chicago re-signed Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet, both of whom started multiple games at the position in 2025. They also signed former 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr., and third-year tackle Kiran Amegadjie, who missed most of last season due to injury, could be in the mix too.
Twentyman: Chicago was a great last-to-first storyline in the NFC North last year, winning the division title for the first time since 2018. They have the quarterback, skill weapons and play caller to be a consistently good offense. They revamped their safety and linebacker rooms this offseason. The Bears must navigate a tough first-place schedule but should be in the thick of the NFC North race come December and January.
View photos from 2026 Detroit Lions Media Day.
GREEN BAY
2025 record: 9-7-1
2026 strength of schedule: T-3rd (.538 opponent win percentage based on 2025 record & includes seven games against 2025 playoff teams)
New faces: EDGE Javon Hargrave, WR Skyy Moore, QB Tyrod Taylor, LB Zaire Franklin, CB Brandon Cisse, NT Chris McClellan
Key losses: EDGE Rashan Gary, OL Elgton Jenkins, WR Romeo Doubs, QB Malik Willis, LT Rasheed Walker, LB Quay Walker
Breakout player to watch: WR Matthew Golden
The Packers let Doubs walk in free agency and traded Dontayvion Wicks, which creates 131 targets from last year the team will be looking to replace. Golden is clearly one of the Packers' top three receivers now alongside Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. He should see a big increase in targets and production going into his second season.
Storyline to watch: When does Micah Parsons return?
Green Bay's star edge rusher is rehabbing a torn ACL and meniscus suffered last December and said this offseason he's targeting a mid-October return. The Packers will try to fill the void the first month or so of the season with Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell and rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton until Parsons returns.
Twentyman: Green Bay will have to manage the early-season absence from Parsons, a new-look receiver room and some rookies who are expected to play key roles, including kicker Trey Smack. Quarterback Jordan Love enters his sixth NFL season but hasn't matched the heights we saw from him in 2023 when he completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns.
If Green Bay's defense can navigate the Parsons absence early on and Love can create numbers closer to what we saw in 2023, this is a young Packers team that should be in the mix for a playoff spot once again. The Packers have been the No. 7 seed in the NFC the last three seasons. Can Love lead them to new heights in 2026?
MINNESOTA
2025 record: 9-8
2026 strength of schedule: 11th (.519 opponent win percentage based on 2025 record & includes eight games against 2025 playoff teams)
New faces: QB Kyler Murray, WR Jauan Jennings, DL Caleb Banks, LB Jake Golday, CB James Pierre, DL Domonique Orange
Key losses: DT Jonathan Allen, LB Jonathan Greenard, DT Javon Hargrave, S Harrison Smith, C Ryan Kelly, WR Jalen Nailor, FB C.J. Ham
Breakout player to watch: EDGE Dallas Turner
Following the trade of veteran Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles, Turner now has a clear path to a starting role and a significant uptick in defensive snaps. He recorded 8.0 sacks last season playing in 66 percent (702) of the defensive snaps and it's not unreasonable to expect him to be a double-digit sack performer in his third season with an increased role.
Storyline to watch: Who starts at quarterback?
Will it be Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy? Murray gets a fresh start working alongside head coach Kevin O'Connell. The Vikings spent the No. 10 overall pick on McCarthy in 2024 but haven't seen a good return on that investment just yet after he missed his rookie season with a knee injury and threw more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11) in 10 starts last season. Minnesota was 6-4 in those 10 games. It will be a very interesting quarterback battle in Minnesota come training camp. Murray has been an MVP candidate in his career. Can he win the job and regain that form with all of Minnesota's skill weapons at his disposal?
Twentyman: We know Brian Flores is going to have the Vikings' defense among one of the better units in the NFL, especially when it comes to pressuring the quarterback. If the Vikings are going to challenge again for the NFC North title like they did in 2025, they're going to have to get more consistency from the quarterback position. Minnesota has some of the best collection of skill position talent in the NFL. If Murray or McCarthy can step in and show some consistently, this a talented roster that can compete for a division title.
View photos of Detroit Lions first-round pick Blake Miller from the 2026 offseason.
DETROIT
2025 record: 9-8
2026 strength of schedule: 27th (.467 opponent win percentage based on 2025 record & includes seven games against 2025 playoff teams)
New faces: C Cade Mays, EDGE DJ Wonnum, CB Roger McCreary, S Chuck Clark, S Christian Izien, T Larry Borom, T Blake Miller, EDGE Derrick Moore, WR Greg Dortch
Key losses: LB Alex Anzalone, CB Amik Robertson, EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DL DJ Reader, WR Kalif Raymond, T Taylor Decker
Breakout player to watch: WR Isaac TeSlaa
With Raymond leaving in free agency for Chicago, TeSlaa steps into the No. 3 receiver role behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Detroit might have the best collection of skill players offensively in the entire league, and while there's only one football to go around, TeSlaa proved as a rookie (six touchdown catches) he can make the most of his opportunities. He's got a big frame, large catch radius and soft hands. Quarterback Jared Goff trusts him, and he looked good in the spring after working on his short area quickness and route running this offseason.
Storyline to watch: How much will we see Detroit's dynamic safety duo together in 2026?
When healthy, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are arguably the best safety duo in the NFL. Joseph leads the NFL in interceptions since joining the league in 2022 and is an All-Pro talent with 20 interceptions over the last four years. A knee injury kept him out of 11 games last season and it's something the team will have to manage moving forward, according to head coach Dan Campbell. Branch is a Pro Bowler and one of the most versatile safeties in the NFL but he is coming off a torn Achilles suffered last December. Branch could be back the second or third month of the season. When Jospeh and Branch are on the field together this is a very different looking defense.
Twentyman: Campbell implemented a back to business approach this offseason and the players have really bought in. After back-to-back NFC North titles, the Lions underperformed last season going from first to last in the division and missing the playoffs. It's a hungry roster that knows they're much better than the nine wins they put on record in 2025. Detroit did a nice job this offseason adding talent and depth at some key spots to supplement their core talent. If the Lions can get some injury luck, which they haven't enjoyed each of the last two seasons, there's no reason this team can't get back to elite status.