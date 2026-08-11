Camp Notes: Whiteside continues to impress

LEARNING ON THE FLY

Quarterback Josh Dobbs signed with the Lions Monday. On Tuesday, he took part in his first team period of practice, completing his first throw to Wilson for a nice gain. After his second completion, also to Wilson, Luke Altmyer replaced Dobbs because the ball was inside the 10-yard line and Dobbs hasn't gotten to the red zone install of the plays yet.

Dobbs said he's working hard to get as much of the playbook down as he can in hopes of taking some snaps on Thursday in Detroit's preseason opener in Cincinnati.

"I was thinking about it (Tuesday). You know the football, but you just don't know the words," Dobbs said after practice. "It's kind of just getting the right connotation to the plays and footwork and the reads.

"Then obviously, meeting new people and new teammates … you still have to win over your team, the guys around you and lead them. I'm gaining that respect by just coming in and working."

Dobbs appeared in four games as a backup for New England in 2025 and has started games for the 49ers, Vikings, Cardinals and Titans in previous NFL stops.

SAFETY UPDATE