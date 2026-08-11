Camp Notes: Whiteside continues to impress

One of the early standouts from the first 11 practices of Detroit Lions training camp has been cornerback Nick Whiteside. It seems every day Whiteside makes a highlight play on either defense or special teams.
He's caught the eye of the coaching staff and is earning more opportunities. With starting cornerback D.J. Reed rehabbing a minor groin injury and missing practice the last week, Whiteside has been getting first-team reps opposite Rock Ya-Sin.
"Well, you can't ignore him," head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday of Whiteside. "And a guy like him, he is rising. It is not too big for him. He doesn't care who's across from him, he will compete and he's going to try to use his craft ... and you love that.
"Special teams, he makes plays every day. And so, I like where he's at right now. We'll see where this goes."
Whiteside played in nine games for the Lions in 2025 beginning with Week 6 in Kansas City. He played mostly on special teams in those nine contests, but he did get 40 snaps on defense in a Week 7 matchup vs. Tampa Bay. He had three passes defended in the Lions' 24-9 victory.
He's had multiple interceptions and passes defended in the first 11 practices of camp. He's the biggest cornerback on the Detroit's roster at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and he consistently uses that size and length to his advantage in coverage.
Whiteside said a better understanding of Kelvin Sheppard's defense and the Lions' team culture has helped him take a jump in his development to start this season.
"The grit, gritty, physical, work hard and that's just been my biggest thing. Now I know what they are looking for and I can try to do that each and every day," he said. "Being in the same defense Year 2, I got to take it one day at a time through the good and bad and be better than the day before."
There's certainly been more good than bad with Whiteside's game to start training camp and he's a player to watch Thursday night in Detroit's preseason opener.
WR DEPTH
The top three receiver spots in Detroit are pretty set with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa. Greg Dortch has earned an early role on special teams and offense to start camp and veterans Tom Kennedy, Dominic Lovett and Cedrick Wilson Jr. have made their fair share of plays too.
Who ultimately wins those last couple spots on the initial 53-man roster will be fun to watch develop throughout the preseason and will likely be a difficult decision for GM Brad Holmes and Campbell.
"That receiver room, this is the best receiver room we've had since I've been here in camp, top to bottom," Campbell said Tuesday. "I mean, those guys are gifted. It's a really good crew, man.
"They're all pretty tough, they're all a little bit different the way they're built. And every one of those guys has flashed on one day or another, has done something pretty damn good. So man, honestly, this thing's up for grabs."
How much those reserve receivers can participate on special teams is going to be a huge deciding factor in who makes the roster, per Campbell.
LEARNING ON THE FLY
Quarterback Josh Dobbs signed with the Lions Monday. On Tuesday, he took part in his first team period of practice, completing his first throw to Wilson for a nice gain. After his second completion, also to Wilson, Luke Altmyer replaced Dobbs because the ball was inside the 10-yard line and Dobbs hasn't gotten to the red zone install of the plays yet.
Dobbs said he's working hard to get as much of the playbook down as he can in hopes of taking some snaps on Thursday in Detroit's preseason opener in Cincinnati.
"I was thinking about it (Tuesday). You know the football, but you just don't know the words," Dobbs said after practice. "It's kind of just getting the right connotation to the plays and footwork and the reads.
"Then obviously, meeting new people and new teammates … you still have to win over your team, the guys around you and lead them. I'm gaining that respect by just coming in and working."
Dobbs appeared in four games as a backup for New England in 2025 and has started games for the 49ers, Vikings, Cardinals and Titans in previous NFL stops.
SAFETY UPDATE
"(Kerby Joseph) is dealing with a personal issue right now. But his rehab is coming along very well," Campbell said Tuesday morning. "I still see him on the (Brian) Branch plan, if that makes sense. And Branch is doing well too. So those guys, we're talking about on down the road, the season's already begun, but I like where (Joseph) is at."