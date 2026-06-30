Get to know: Linebacker Jimmy Rolder

Hometown?
Jimmy Rolder: Orland Park, Illinois
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them would be…
Rolder: Get some pizza or some Italian beef
College major?
Rolder: Business
Which actor would play you in a movie about your life?
Rolder: Tom Hardy
View photos of Detroit Lions fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder from the 2026 offseason.
Favorite emoji?
Rolder: Laughing
Favorite animal?
Rolder: Lion
Favorite meal?
Rolder: A good steak
What would your entrance music be?
Rolder: Without Me - Eminem
How would you describe your job to a five-year-old?
Rolder: See ball, get ball.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Rolder: Playing baseball
If you could have any superpower, what would it be?
Rolder: Invincibility
If you could play a different NFL position, what would it be?
Rolder: Quarterback. I could sling it, I could throw the ball.
What is your proudest accomplishment?
Rolder: I think getting to the spot where I am right now, making it to the NFL.
Who is your favorite athlete of all time?
Rolder: Michael Jordan
What is your favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Rolder: All the people, everyone here has been awesome. So nice, welcoming, it's been great.