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NOTEBOOK: Hassanein continues impressive camp with big preseason performance

Aug 14, 2026 at 12:11 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

CINCINNATI – The first snap edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein played Thursday night against the Bengals resulted in a sack of Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.

"I kept saying it all week to my wife. Coach (Dan) Campbell even said it in a team meeting today. He was like, '(You're) going to sack Joe Burrow,'" Hassanein said of dropping Burrow in the first quarter of Detroit's 16-14 loss.

"I kept saying, 'I'm going to sack Joe Burrow. I'm going to sack Joe Burrow.' I just want to give God all the glory and praise."

Hassanein has been one of Detroit's early standouts in training camp and it translated to the bright lights of his first preseason game of 2026.

Hassanein recorded two sacks in the contest, including a strip sack on his second, and four total tackles as he continues the transition from rush end to the big end which looks to be a terrific decision by Campbell and the defensive coaches.

"It was great to see," Campbell said of Hassanein's performance. "I don't really feel like I'm surprised. I felt like he'd come out and make plays. Just the nature of the way he's been practicing and some of the things he's able to do you'd feel like would translate certainly into this first preseason game. It was good to see. He just plays maximum effort and he's disruptive."

Hassanein looks like he's carving out a role along with Tyler Lacy in that big end spot opposite Aidan Hutchinson along Detroit's defensive front. If he continues practicing like he has the first 11 practices of camp and performing in the preseason like he did on Thursday, that role could become bigger and bigger.

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MILLER DEBUT

When asked about rookie first-round pick Blake Miller and the job he did making his first start at right tackle Thursday, Campbell said his eyes were never on him — and that's a good thing.

"That's a pretty good sign," Campbell said. "Man, we're handling our business. I didn't feel like we had any issues on the perimeter."

The tape will ultimately paint the full picture of Miller's debut, but he was happy with it following the game. He settled in nicely and the moment wasn't too big, which is good for a rookie getting their first NFL game action.

"There (were) ups and downs. There's things I was happy about and things I need to learn from," Miller said after the game. "But just being able to go out there in a game environment and almost prove that to yourself like, 'I can do this.'

"I'm excited to watch the film. There's going to be plenty to learn from and plenty to be happy about."

Lions at Bengals Preseason Week 1 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Week 1 game at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 13 in Cincinnati.

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (86) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (86) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Chris Smith (90), Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (74) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Chris Smith (90), Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (74) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2), Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2), Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) and Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) and Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) celebrates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) celebrates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) celebrates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) celebrates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions running back Kye Robichaux (34), and Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions running back Kye Robichaux (34), and Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) and Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) and Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Troy Reeder (51), Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr. (40) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Troy Reeder (51), Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr. (40) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63), and Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63), and Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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RAKESTRAW UPDATE

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. left the game after making an open-field tackle in the second quarter. He did not return.

The immediate news after the game seemed positive.

"It's not major," Campbell said. "We just think he got a little contusion in the arm. Made it numb. I think he'll be alright."

That's great news for Detroit's depth at cornerback as Rakestraw, Rock Ya-Sin (who did not play Thursday) and Nick Whiteside are all competing for roles at the cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed.

EXTRA POINT

Campbell mentioned one thing that bothered him about the game: The penalties. He thought it was sloppy, especially on offense. The Lions finished Thursday's contest with nine penalties for 84 yards.

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