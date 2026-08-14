NOTEBOOK: Hassanein continues impressive camp with big preseason performance

MILLER DEBUT

When asked about rookie first-round pick Blake Miller and the job he did making his first start at right tackle Thursday, Campbell said his eyes were never on him — and that's a good thing.

"That's a pretty good sign," Campbell said. "Man, we're handling our business. I didn't feel like we had any issues on the perimeter."

The tape will ultimately paint the full picture of Miller's debut, but he was happy with it following the game. He settled in nicely and the moment wasn't too big, which is good for a rookie getting their first NFL game action.

"There (were) ups and downs. There's things I was happy about and things I need to learn from," Miller said after the game. "But just being able to go out there in a game environment and almost prove that to yourself like, 'I can do this.'