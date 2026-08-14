NOTEBOOK: Hassanein continues impressive camp with big preseason performance

CINCINNATI – The first snap edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein played Thursday night against the Bengals resulted in a sack of Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.
"I kept saying it all week to my wife. Coach (Dan) Campbell even said it in a team meeting today. He was like, '(You're) going to sack Joe Burrow,'" Hassanein said of dropping Burrow in the first quarter of Detroit's 16-14 loss.
"I kept saying, 'I'm going to sack Joe Burrow. I'm going to sack Joe Burrow.' I just want to give God all the glory and praise."
Hassanein has been one of Detroit's early standouts in training camp and it translated to the bright lights of his first preseason game of 2026.
Hassanein recorded two sacks in the contest, including a strip sack on his second, and four total tackles as he continues the transition from rush end to the big end which looks to be a terrific decision by Campbell and the defensive coaches.
"It was great to see," Campbell said of Hassanein's performance. "I don't really feel like I'm surprised. I felt like he'd come out and make plays. Just the nature of the way he's been practicing and some of the things he's able to do you'd feel like would translate certainly into this first preseason game. It was good to see. He just plays maximum effort and he's disruptive."
Hassanein looks like he's carving out a role along with Tyler Lacy in that big end spot opposite Aidan Hutchinson along Detroit's defensive front. If he continues practicing like he has the first 11 practices of camp and performing in the preseason like he did on Thursday, that role could become bigger and bigger.
MILLER DEBUT
When asked about rookie first-round pick Blake Miller and the job he did making his first start at right tackle Thursday, Campbell said his eyes were never on him — and that's a good thing.
"That's a pretty good sign," Campbell said. "Man, we're handling our business. I didn't feel like we had any issues on the perimeter."
The tape will ultimately paint the full picture of Miller's debut, but he was happy with it following the game. He settled in nicely and the moment wasn't too big, which is good for a rookie getting their first NFL game action.
"There (were) ups and downs. There's things I was happy about and things I need to learn from," Miller said after the game. "But just being able to go out there in a game environment and almost prove that to yourself like, 'I can do this.'
"I'm excited to watch the film. There's going to be plenty to learn from and plenty to be happy about."
View photos from the Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Week 1 game at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 13 in Cincinnati.
RAKESTRAW UPDATE
Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. left the game after making an open-field tackle in the second quarter. He did not return.
The immediate news after the game seemed positive.
"It's not major," Campbell said. "We just think he got a little contusion in the arm. Made it numb. I think he'll be alright."
That's great news for Detroit's depth at cornerback as Rakestraw, Rock Ya-Sin (who did not play Thursday) and Nick Whiteside are all competing for roles at the cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed.
EXTRA POINT
Campbell mentioned one thing that bothered him about the game: The penalties. He thought it was sloppy, especially on offense. The Lions finished Thursday's contest with nine penalties for 84 yards.