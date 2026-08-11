Goff talks new offense under Petzing, Williams' development & more

With Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs returning to practice over the weekend after signing a three-year contract extension, Goff's gotten great work in the last couple practices with all of his top skill position weapons. That collection of weapons — Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Isaac TeSlaa — form one of the most dangerous units in the league. Goff is excited about what this offense can be in 2026 under Petzing.

"Telling him what I like (and) what I don't like, him telling me what he wants to do and what he doesn't want and constantly talking, constantly giving him suggestions, some of them are good, some of them aren't," Goff said of his working relationship with Petzing. "And that blend, it eventually blends into this thing that we both love and we're working towards that and we're doing a good job."