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Goff talks new offense under Petzing, Williams' development & more

Aug 11, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Jared Goff, 31, enters Year 11 of his NFL career and Year 6 in Detroit.

He has had a nice start to training camp, which comes on the heels of a season in which he led the NFL's No. 4 scoring offense, No. 5 total offense and No. 3 passing attack while ranking second in passing yards (4,564), second in passing touchdowns (34), third in passer rating (105.5) and fifth in completion percentage (68.0).

The biggest adjustment Goff has made so far in 2026 is adapting to new offensive coordinator and play caller Drew Petzing. This is Goff's fourth offensive coordinator since he got to Detroit in 2021.

Goff is happy about how the collaboration between himself and Petzing has gone so far, especially how the offense has looked the last week or so of training camp.

"I think the last four or five practices, it's really started to come together nicely where we're running stuff that looks the same but is different and able to mess with the defense in certain looks and do a little bit more than just call the play on the paper," Goff said. "So, it's been great."

With Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs returning to practice over the weekend after signing a three-year contract extension, Goff's gotten great work in the last couple practices with all of his top skill position weapons. That collection of weapons — Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Isaac TeSlaa — form one of the most dangerous units in the league. Goff is excited about what this offense can be in 2026 under Petzing.

"Telling him what I like (and) what I don't like, him telling me what he wants to do and what he doesn't want and constantly talking, constantly giving him suggestions, some of them are good, some of them aren't," Goff said of his working relationship with Petzing. "And that blend, it eventually blends into this thing that we both love and we're working towards that and we're doing a good job."

Goff and most of the starters aren't expected to play Thursday in Detroit's preseason opener in Cincinnati, but head coach Dan Campbell said the plan is to get them some reps against Washington when the Commanders come to Ford Field for Week 2 of the preseason. That will be our first chance to see this 2026 version of the Lions' offense in game action.

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Goff also touched on a number of other topics Monday, as follows:

On the continued development of Williams: "He just continues to get better. And the stuff that he's doing now that's nuanced, that you can't really teach, you can feel coverage and he can change his stem of his route, that little stuff has been so cool to see him start to adopt that and understand coverage and understand space. And that's the next level for him and he's done a great job of it."

On what he's seen from Detroit's defense in camp: "Yeah, it's been good. (Monday) they got after us a little bit. I think they do a good job of creating chaos and creating hard looks. And obviously the front seven gets the notoriety right now with all the big-time players, but the back end's doing a good job too with the veteran guys. I thought Chuck (Clark) made a great play on me (Monday) and almost had another one on me. Avonte (Maddox)'s doing a great job, D.J. (Reed), when he's out there is doing a great job. They're competing, it's fun and it's competitive."

Training camp photos: August 10, 2026

View photos from Day 10 of Detroit Lions training camp on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (6) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Joshua Dobbs (6) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (27) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (27) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
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What exactly did Goff mean by the defense creating chaos?: "A variety of pressures and looks up front, creates a lot of communication for us and creates that chaos."

On getting LaPorta back on the field: "Yeah, he's a stud. He had a good play down the field (Monday) on third down and he's a stud. He's the same guy every day and continues to get better like they all do and got to find ways to give him the ball."

On rookie right tackle Blake Miller and his development: "He just continues to not make the same mistake twice, I think. And his mistakes go down and down every day and I think that's what you're looking for. You're here as a rookie, he's going to make mistakes, it's going to happen, certainly in camp. But every day seems like it's getting less and less and he's starting to settle in."

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