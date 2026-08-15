TWENTYMAN: 5 players who stood out in Lions' first preseason game

The Lions kicked off the preseason Thursday night in Cincinnati with a 16-14 loss to the Bengals. While Cincinnati played quarterback Joe Burrow and most of their starters for two series, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell sat quarterback Jared Goff and most of his starters on both sides of the ball with the plan to play them some next week when the Lions host Washington at Ford Field.

It gave Detroit's reserves and depth players an opportunity to make a good impression, and there were several players who did just that.

Here's a look at five players in particular who stood out Thursday night:

1. Defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard

Gill-Howard has come on strong recently in practice and translating it to the preseason is huge for his chances to earn a roster spot and a role on this defensive front.

He may be a little undersized at 6-foot, 280 pounds, but he has a quick first step, can run and is stronger than you might think just looking at his frame.

"He's another one of these players for a young guy (who) is very conscientious and he has a serious approach about him," Campbell said of Gill-Howard after the game. "You don't have to tell him something five times. You tell him once and he's got it and he locks in."

Campbell said Gill-Howard has handled the dirty work inside really well for his size and he loved the play Thursday night when he chased down Bengals quarterback Josh Johnson on a 3rd & 5 play for a one-yard gain in the fourth quarter that forced a Bengals field goal.