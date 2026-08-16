TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 13 observations

Pass rush prowess: All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson had his most dominant day of training camp Sunday. He lived in the backfield and disrupted the offense all day. He was an equal opportunity disruptor, wreaking havoc from both the left and right sides.
Hutchinson had at least four sacks, a possible safety, helped blow up a screen play and was generally a thorn in the offense's side all morning.
One and done: The team worked on some red-zone periods late in practice and one particular period for the first-team offense lasted just one play. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran a wheel to Goff's right matched up against SAM linebacker Derrick Barnes, which is advantage Gibbs. Gibbs ran a great route, gaining about three or four yards of separation, and Goff laid it right into his arms in the end zone for a one-play touchdown for the offense.
Just how much will Gibbs be part of the passing game in Drew Petzing's offense this year? He was the only running back taking part in early one-on-one reps with the receivers and defensive backs. He caught a touchdown in those one-on-ones on safety Thomas Harper.
Catch of the day: Belongs to second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa who went up and over cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Harper for a touchdown grab in a team red zone period. TeSlaa held on to the ball going to the ground. He got up and spiked the football hard as teammates came over to congratulate him.
It's been an up-and-down camp for TeSlaa, but that catch Sunday is exactly why he's currently the No. 3 receiver. His size and hands can be a difference when he's on.
Rainy day: The skies opened Sunday morning at the Meijer Performance Center and it poured rain pretty good for about 20 minutes or so during practice. The rain caused players to slip and balls were put on the ground, including a bad snap/hold operation on a field goal. It's always a good reminder that focus and technique must be amplified in those conditions.
The odds are good Detroit will play in conditions - either rain or snow - at some point this season with six outdoor contests – Buffalo, Carolina, Miami, Germany (FC Bayern Munich Arena), Chicago and Green Bay. The Lions play both the Bears and Packers on the road in January.
Trouble with the snap: Right guard Tate Ratledge took reps at center Sunday with the first-team offense along with Juice Scruggs. There were several issues with snaps during practice from both players. Maybe it was the rain and wet conditions, but that's something that needs to be cleaned up moving forward.
More opportunity: Wide receiver Jameson Williams wasn't at practice Sunday. That gave Tom Kennedy and Tay Martin some opportunity to run with the first-team offense. That's a competitive receiver room right now and Martin has done some good things through camp and the first preseason game that's drawn some praise from Campbell.
Back at it: Second-round pick Derrick Moore has missed a chunk of camp practice due to a groin injury. He rejoined practice Saturday and flashed a couple times on Sunday, including one team rep where he beat tight end Brock Wright off the left edge, recording a sack.
It's good to see the youngster back on the field and making an impact. He's one I'm looking forward to watching Saturday when the Lions host Washington for preseason game No. 2.
View photos from Day 12 of Detroit Lions training camp on Saturday, August 15, 2026.
Special teams: Campbell values special teams so the team spent a lot of time at practice working on them. Ahmed Hassanein and Eric O'Neill really got after it in one period during a drill working on blocking and disengaging from blocks in open space. Both won their rep as the blocker. Erick Hunter continues impressing on teams every day in drills. Sione Vaki was impressive on teams as well Sunday.
It's important to remember the players who make up the back end of the roster or are on the roster bubble will make this team thanks to their prowess on special teams.
Dominant defense: The team ended practice with a situational period. The first had the offense down 27-21 with 20 seconds left at the defense's 17-yard line with no timeouts. After a short completion to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a Hutchinson sack off the right side beating rookie tackle Blake Miller won it for the defense.
The second-team offense had a tougher situation thrown at them, trailing 14-13 with 37 seconds left on their own 32-yard line with just one timeout. It was a rough series for the second-team offensive line as they gave up sacks to Anthony Lucas, Ben Stille and what looked like the entire defensive line collapsing on quarterback Luke Altmyer the final rep. Three straight sacks by the defense won the drill and capped off a solid day for the unit overall, especially the pass rush.