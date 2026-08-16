TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 13 observations

Special teams: Campbell values special teams so the team spent a lot of time at practice working on them. Ahmed Hassanein and Eric O'Neill really got after it in one period during a drill working on blocking and disengaging from blocks in open space. Both won their rep as the blocker. Erick Hunter continues impressing on teams every day in drills. Sione Vaki was impressive on teams as well Sunday.

It's important to remember the players who make up the back end of the roster or are on the roster bubble will make this team thanks to their prowess on special teams.

Dominant defense: The team ended practice with a situational period. The first had the offense down 27-21 with 20 seconds left at the defense's 17-yard line with no timeouts. After a short completion to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a Hutchinson sack off the right side beating rookie tackle Blake Miller won it for the defense.