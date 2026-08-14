RECAP: Lions at Bengals

Key stat: Detroit was just 4-for-11 on third down, 0-for-1 on fourth down and lost the turnover battle 3-1. It's hard to win in this league, even in the preseason, when a team is on the losing end of all three of those categories.

Injury report: Injuries have derailed the first two seasons on third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.'s career so it was tough to see him leave the game after making an open-field tackle in the second quarter. He did not return.

Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo left the game late in the second quarter and headed straight to the locker room. He also did not return.