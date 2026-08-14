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RECAP: Lions at Bengals

Aug 13, 2026 at 10:38 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Recap: The Detroit Lions kicked off the preseason under rainy and wet conditions to start the game in Cincinnati Thursday night. The skies eventually cleared and Detroit made a late run after falling behind the Bengals early. The Lions ultimately fell just short, dropping their preseason opener, 16-14.

Cincinnati played their starters on offense and defense for a couple series to start the game. Detroit started mostly reserves on both sides of the ball and did a nice job limiting the Bengals to just a 3-0 lead on a 56-yard field goal against their ones.

Edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein had a sack on Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, and edge rusher Eric O'Neill nearly had one too but settled for a quarterback hit that forced an incompletion and a long field goal. Hassanein finished with four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the contest.

Jake Bates made field goals of 41 and 52 yards in the second quarter after Cincinnati jumped ahead 10-0. The Bengals took a 10-6 lead into halftime.

Cincinnati extended the lead to 16-6 in the second half before Lions rookie quarterback Luke Altmyer orchestrated a 12-play, 80-yard drive late in the game capped off by a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tarik Black. A two-point conversion run from Altmyer gave Detroit hope with less than two minutes remaining in the game and behind by two.

It was just a little too late for the Lions to complete the comeback when their subsequent onside kick was recovered by the Bengals. Detroit finished with 274 yards of offense compared to Cincinnati's 256.

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QB Comparison: Altmyer started the game before giving way to Josh Dobbs in the second quarter. Altmyer started and played the entire second half.

Altmyer finished 13-of-22 passing for 130 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions and a 53.2 passer rating. His first interception came on a pass that bounced off wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa’s hands and up in the air into the defender's hands. His second came in the final seconds of the contest as he tried making a play to complete the late comeback. He also lost a fumble on a bad exchange with running back Jacob Saylors early in the game when it was raining hard.

Dobbs completed four of his eight pass attempts for 32 yards with a 60.4 rating. He also had a nine-yard scramble for a first down that helped keep a drive alive in the first half.

Lions at Bengals Preseason Week 1 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Week 1 game at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 13 in Cincinnati.

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (86) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (86) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Chris Smith (90), Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (74) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Chris Smith (90), Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (74) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2), Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2), Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) and Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) and Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) celebrates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) celebrates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) celebrates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) celebrates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions running back Kye Robichaux (34), and Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions running back Kye Robichaux (34), and Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) and Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) and Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Troy Reeder (51), Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr. (40) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Troy Reeder (51), Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr. (40) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63), and Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63), and Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Big performer(s): On defense, Hassanein stood out. He took his hot start on the practice field at the Meijer Performance Center and relocated it to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Thursday night.

The switch from rush edge to big end really seems to fit his play style. His first sack came on a nice inside move getting to Burrow and his second on a speed rush beating left tackle Andrew Coker on the outside for a strip sack.

On offense, the battle for the No. 3 running back spot behind Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco seems very much up for grabs between Saylors, Sione Vaki, Jabari Small and others. Saylors has gotten run with the first-team offense the last couple weeks with Pacheco rehabbing a sprained MCL and Vaki yet to return from the eye injury and broken nose he suffered in the first padded practice of camp.

Saylors showed off his full repertoire in both the run and pass games with 55 rushing yards on eight carries (6.9 average), and catching three passes for another 28 yards with a long of 16.

Saylors can also return kicks, so he's a nice reserve to have at the position and had a nice game Thursday night.

Key stat: Detroit was just 4-for-11 on third down, 0-for-1 on fourth down and lost the turnover battle 3-1. It's hard to win in this league, even in the preseason, when a team is on the losing end of all three of those categories.

Injury report: Injuries have derailed the first two seasons on third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.'s career so it was tough to see him leave the game after making an open-field tackle in the second quarter. He did not return.

Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo left the game late in the second quarter and headed straight to the locker room. He also did not return.

Up next: vs. Washington, Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12 p.m.

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