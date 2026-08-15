TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 12 observations

15 straight: 7-on-7 periods are stacked towards offensive success with the defense not afforded a pass rush, but Detroit's three quarterbacks – Jared Goff, Josh Dobbs and Luke Altmyer – were really on their games Saturday. The trio completed 15 straight passes to start the period. 11 of those were of the short/dump-off variety, but 15 straight completions is pretty impressive.

Dobbs had the best throw of the period as he dropped a perfect dime to wide receiver Dominic Lovett on a deep crosser for a touchdown. The one incompletion was the final rep of the period on a Dobbs pass to wide receiver Malik Cunningham that was broken up by cornerback Roger McCreary.