TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 12 observations

One-on-ones: My focus Saturday was on the receivers and defensive backs after having a close eye on the linemen last practice before the preseason opener. Here are some highlights:
- All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looks the best I've ever seen him. He's had a dominant camp where he's looked impossible to cover at times. He won two reps vs. D.J. Reed, one vs. Nick Whiteside and one vs. Rock Ya-Sin where he made a tough ove-the-shoulder grab.
- Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is starting to show a knack for punching the football out. We've seen it multiple times so far in camp. He had another one Saturday in a one-on-one, punching the ball away from Jameson Williams after he secured a catch along the left sideline. Rakestraw also had a heck of a jam on wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa and brought him right to the ground.
- Wide receiver Tom Kennedy has been in this league since 2019 for a reason. He does everything well and can wear a lot of hats for this team. He had a stutter and go, beating rookie cornerback Keith Abney II for a touchdown. He also had catches against Ryan Cooper Jr. and Aamaris Brown, gaining good separation with his quickness.
Overall, it was a physical one-on-one period between the receivers and defensive backs. Lots of jams and pushing. They were getting after it, which was fun to watch.
15 straight: 7-on-7 periods are stacked towards offensive success with the defense not afforded a pass rush, but Detroit's three quarterbacks – Jared Goff, Josh Dobbs and Luke Altmyer – were really on their games Saturday. The trio completed 15 straight passes to start the period. 11 of those were of the short/dump-off variety, but 15 straight completions is pretty impressive.
Dobbs had the best throw of the period as he dropped a perfect dime to wide receiver Dominic Lovett on a deep crosser for a touchdown. The one incompletion was the final rep of the period on a Dobbs pass to wide receiver Malik Cunningham that was broken up by cornerback Roger McCreary.
Center competition heats up: Veteran Juice Scruggs returned to practice Saturday after missing the last week with a soft tissue injury. He stepped right in with the first-team offense at center and took all the snaps with the ones at practice. Scruggs and Seth McLaughlin are both competing to replace Cade Mays until he gets back from injury.
End-of-game situation: There was a lot of situational work Saturday, especially end-of-game. My favorite had the offense down 24-20 with five seconds on the clock at the defense's nine-yard line facing 4th & 3 with one timeout. Goff hit Williams on a quick out route to the four-yard line, which took just four seconds off the clock and left the offense on 1st & goal with one second left.
Goff looked to St. Brown in that situation and connected with him in the end zone, but I thought St. Brown used a significant push-off on Abney to gain separation. If I was officiating it I would have thrown the flag. Head coach Dan Campbell let the touchdown stand.
View photos from the Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Week 1 game at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 13 in Cincinnati.
Lift and carry: Kind of a funny moment late in practice as the offense worked a late-game situation where they were up 21-20 with one minute, 12 seconds on the clock. The ball was on the defense's nine-yard line and the offense tried running out the clock with the defense owning two timeouts. The first play was a handoff to running back Jahmyr Gibbs up the middle. The defense tried letting Gibbs score, but he smartly just stopped and hid behind his offensive line, trying to tick some time away.
Defensive lineman Tyleik Williams ran over to him from behind, putting his arms around Gibbs and pushing him toward the end zone. He eventually tried picking Gibbs up. That's when some other defenders joined in and they all picked Gibbs up and carried him into the end zone.
Off to the side: It was good seeing rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder running and working off to the side of practice Saturday. He's been out the last couple weeks with a hamstring injury. It looks like he's getting closer to a return to the practice field.