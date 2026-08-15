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TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 12 observations

Aug 15, 2026 at 05:35 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

One-on-ones: My focus Saturday was on the receivers and defensive backs after having a close eye on the linemen last practice before the preseason opener. Here are some highlights:

  • All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looks the best I've ever seen him. He's had a dominant camp where he's looked impossible to cover at times. He won two reps vs. D.J. Reed, one vs. Nick Whiteside and one vs. Rock Ya-Sin where he made a tough ove-the-shoulder grab.
  • Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is starting to show a knack for punching the football out. We've seen it multiple times so far in camp. He had another one Saturday in a one-on-one, punching the ball away from Jameson Williams after he secured a catch along the left sideline. Rakestraw also had a heck of a jam on wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa and brought him right to the ground.
  • Wide receiver Tom Kennedy has been in this league since 2019 for a reason. He does everything well and can wear a lot of hats for this team. He had a stutter and go, beating rookie cornerback Keith Abney II for a touchdown. He also had catches against Ryan Cooper Jr. and Aamaris Brown, gaining good separation with his quickness.

Overall, it was a physical one-on-one period between the receivers and defensive backs. Lots of jams and pushing. They were getting after it, which was fun to watch.

15 straight: 7-on-7 periods are stacked towards offensive success with the defense not afforded a pass rush, but Detroit's three quarterbacks – Jared Goff, Josh Dobbs and Luke Altmyer – were really on their games Saturday. The trio completed 15 straight passes to start the period. 11 of those were of the short/dump-off variety, but 15 straight completions is pretty impressive.

Dobbs had the best throw of the period as he dropped a perfect dime to wide receiver Dominic Lovett on a deep crosser for a touchdown. The one incompletion was the final rep of the period on a Dobbs pass to wide receiver Malik Cunningham that was broken up by cornerback Roger McCreary.

Center competition heats up: Veteran Juice Scruggs returned to practice Saturday after missing the last week with a soft tissue injury. He stepped right in with the first-team offense at center and took all the snaps with the ones at practice. Scruggs and Seth McLaughlin are both competing to replace Cade Mays until he gets back from injury.

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End-of-game situation: There was a lot of situational work Saturday, especially end-of-game. My favorite had the offense down 24-20 with five seconds on the clock at the defense's nine-yard line facing 4th & 3 with one timeout. Goff hit Williams on a quick out route to the four-yard line, which took just four seconds off the clock and left the offense on 1st & goal with one second left.

Goff looked to St. Brown in that situation and connected with him in the end zone, but I thought St. Brown used a significant push-off on Abney to gain separation. If I was officiating it I would have thrown the flag. Head coach Dan Campbell let the touchdown stand.

Lions at Bengals Preseason Week 1 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Week 1 game at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 13 in Cincinnati.

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (86) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (86) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Chris Smith (90), Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (74) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Chris Smith (90), Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (74) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2), Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2), Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) and Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) and Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) celebrates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) celebrates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) celebrates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) celebrates after recovering a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions running back Kye Robichaux (34), and Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions running back Kye Robichaux (34), and Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) and Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) and Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs (6) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Troy Reeder (51), Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr. (40) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Troy Reeder (51), Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr. (40) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63), and Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63), and Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Lift and carry: Kind of a funny moment late in practice as the offense worked a late-game situation where they were up 21-20 with one minute, 12 seconds on the clock. The ball was on the defense's nine-yard line and the offense tried running out the clock with the defense owning two timeouts. The first play was a handoff to running back Jahmyr Gibbs up the middle. The defense tried letting Gibbs score, but he smartly just stopped and hid behind his offensive line, trying to tick some time away.

Defensive lineman Tyleik Williams ran over to him from behind, putting his arms around Gibbs and pushing him toward the end zone. He eventually tried picking Gibbs up. That's when some other defenders joined in and they all picked Gibbs up and carried him into the end zone.

Off to the side: It was good seeing rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder running and working off to the side of practice Saturday. He's been out the last couple weeks with a hamstring injury. It looks like he's getting closer to a return to the practice field.

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