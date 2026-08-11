TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 11 observations

Rodriguez back: It was good to see veteran linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez back on the practice field Tuesday. He took part in the individual portion of practice after missing the last week or so with an ankle injury. The team brought in veteran linebacker Devin White on Aug. 1 and he's already earning first-team reps and impressing coaches.
That could be a fun competition to watch the rest of camp once Rodriguez gets back to playing in team periods. Will White continue to take first reps at the WILL? Will Rodriguez work back in? How will the reps be split?
One-one-ones: I watched the one-on-one pass-rush drills between the linemen Tuesday and as usual, Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell split their reps. Hutchinson got Sewell on a nice inside move on second rush.
The player who stood out the most to me was veteran guard Ben Bartch. He is back fully just this week after rehabbing an injury through the offseason and start of camp. He was a complete roadblock in his two reps against rookies Skyler Gill-Howard and Tyre West. Bartch looks to push Christian Mahogany for the starting left guard spot the rest of camp.
Situational period: The Lions ended a short practice Tuesday with a tough situation for the offense: Down 24-14 with three minutes, 41 seconds on the clock and the ball on their own 32-yard line. A 15-yard reception by wide receiver Jameson Williams to the 47-yard line got the period off to a good start for the offense, but the defense followed it up with a Hutchinson sack after he beat right tackle Blake Miller. An incompletion to tight end Sam LaPorta set up a third down that was picked up on a nice throw and catch from quarterback Jared Goff to wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
The offense got to the 28-yard line on a LaPorta catch, but failed to move any closer and settled for a 47-yard Jake Bates field goal, trimming the deficit to 24-17. There was a missed opportunity for the offense on a third-down play right before the Bates field goal when Goff threw high down the seam to tight end Brock Wright in what looked like it could have gone for a touchdown.
The offense got the ball back with under two minutes left and no timeouts at their 20-yard line following a punt down 24-17. A couple completions to TeSlaa and wide receiver Tom Kennedy got the offense out to the 47-yard line, but safety Thomas Harper ended the drill with a win for the defense. He made a nice read and did a great job stepping in front of a Goff pass for an interception. He took a knee to end it.
LaPorta back-to-back: LaPorta continues showing just how much Detroit missed him the second half of the 2025 season after he suffered a back injury. He's been terrific throughout the start of camp. In an early practice team period, Goff found LaPorta down the left seam for a big gain down to the nine-yard-line. The next play was a touchdown pass to LaPorta over the middle. That's been a common occurrence all through camp.
"Yeah, he's a stud," Goff said of LaPorta after practice Monday. "He had a good play down the field (Monday) on third down and he's a stud. He's the same guy every day and continues to get better like they all do and got to find ways to give him the ball."
View photos from Day 10 of Detroit Lions training camp on Monday, August 10, 2026.
First throw: Quarterback Josh Dobbs has been at the Meijer Performance Center for all of about 30 hours but was put into his first team period of practice Tuesday. His first throw was a dart to veteran wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. for a good gain. He hit Wilson again two plays later on a short out route to the right inside the 10-yard line. After the throw, Luke Altmyer came in and replaced Dobbs at quarterback since Dobbs hadn't learned the red zone plays yet.
Dobbs joked after practice that he lobbied to stay in and just to throw a fade or something. He is getting up to speed as quickly as he can in the hopes of getting some reps Thursday in Detroit's preseason opener in Cincinnati.
New visor: Sione Vaki was out at practice but didn't take part as he continues rehabbing an eye injury and a broken nose suffered last week when a hand got through his face mask. Unsurprisingly, Vaki's helmet now has a visor on it. I asked him if he's ever played with a visor before. He said he has not, but the adjustment hasn't been difficult. Hopefully, he'll be back taking part in practice soon.
Community partners day: Tuesday was the Lions' second annual community partners day. The team hosted approximately 2,500 people from more than 50 community groups, including organizations that partner with the team's Inspire Change initiative and the Detroit Lions Foundation.