TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 11 observations

First throw: Quarterback Josh Dobbs has been at the Meijer Performance Center for all of about 30 hours but was put into his first team period of practice Tuesday. His first throw was a dart to veteran wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. for a good gain. He hit Wilson again two plays later on a short out route to the right inside the 10-yard line. After the throw, Luke Altmyer came in and replaced Dobbs at quarterback since Dobbs hadn't learned the red zone plays yet.

Dobbs joked after practice that he lobbied to stay in and just to throw a fade or something. He is getting up to speed as quickly as he can in the hopes of getting some reps Thursday in Detroit's preseason opener in Cincinnati.

New visor: Sione Vaki was out at practice but didn't take part as he continues rehabbing an eye injury and a broken nose suffered last week when a hand got through his face mask. Unsurprisingly, Vaki's helmet now has a visor on it. I asked him if he's ever played with a visor before. He said he has not, but the adjustment hasn't been difficult. Hopefully, he'll be back taking part in practice soon.