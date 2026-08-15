Camp Notes: Several players return to practice

PRESEASON TAPE

Campbell was asked about the play upfront along the offensive line against Cincinnati after getting a chance to watch the tape. He was particularly impressed with how his starting tackle combination of Larry Borom and Blake Miller played. He also thought left guard Christian Mahogany 'was a force,' but has to clean up a couple fundamentals.

Two names Campbell mentioned as standouts to him from Thursday after watching the tape were defensive lineman Chris Smith and cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr.

"Smith, I thought played his tail off," Campbell said. "The amount of just slug it out, dirty work that guy does. I mean, we had one clip, we only got 10 on defense and he's smart enough to say, 'You know what? Fine.' He just gets to a zero nose to balance out the front. We only got three. And he battles in there. He takes three guys on. I thought he played well.