TWENTYMAN: Top rookies Lions will face in 2026

4. Giants LB Arvell Reese

Drafted: No. 5 overall

Reese bio: Reese is a dynamic and versatile player with explosive traits who can play on or off the ball. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the Combine at 6-foot-4, 241 pounds while recording 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for the Buckeyes last season.

How it affects Lions: A player like Reese gives new Giants head coach John Harbaugh a chess piece on defense he can deploy in a lot of different ways. The Giants might have the best collection of pass rushers in the NFL as Reese joins Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux in New York.

When Lions face him: Week 16 at home

5. Saints WR Jordyn Tyson

Drafted: No. 8 overall

Tyson bio: After recording 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2025, Tyson saw a drop in production last year, catching 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games. He was one of the best pure route runners in the draft.

How it affects Lions: Detroit's secondary gets an early test as Tyson joins Chris Olave in what New Orleans hopes becomes a nice one-two receiving duo for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. Who will be starting at safety and cornerback for the Lions Week 1?

When Lions face him: Week 1 at home

6. Giants T Francis Mauigoa

Drafted: No. 10 overall

Mauigoa bio: A three-year starter at Miami, Mauigoa was one of the top right tackles in college football during that span. He started all 42 games and allowed just three sacks total the last two years.

How it affects Lions: Detroit made it a point to get younger and more athletic across the roster but specifically along the edge with newcomers DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Payton Turner and others joining All-Pro Aidan Hutchinson. Can Detroit's revamped edge room take advantage of a rookie first-year starter? The Giants allowed 48 sacks last season, which ranked 23rd in the NFL.