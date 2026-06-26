TWENTYMAN: Top rookies Lions will face in 2026

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillian was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025 and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger was the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Those two made huge impacts for their respective teams last year, but there were a lot of good performances across the league from first-year players.
Who will emerge as the top rookies in the NFL this year?
Here's a look at some of the top rookies the Lions will face in 2026:
1. Jets EDGE David Bailey
Drafted: No. 2 overall
Bailey bio: Bailey was the first defensive player selected in the NFL Draft after recording 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in his one season at Texas Tech after transferring from Stanford.
How it affects Lions: This could be a good early season test for Detroit's revamped offensive line, particularly the new starter at right tackle. Will McDonald IV led New York with 8.0 sacks last season and the Jets are hoping Bailey provides them bookend edge rushers in Aaron Glenn's defense.
When Lions face him: Week 3 at home
View behind-the-scenes photos from 2026 Detroit Lions Media Day on Monday, June 15, 2026.
2. Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love
Drafted: No. 3 overall
Love bio: Love was in the conversation as the best player available in the entire draft after rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns for Notre Dame last season. He's expected to be a versatile weapon in Arizona both running and catching the football.
How it affects Lions: Detroit's defense ranked in the top half of the NFL against the run last season allowing on average 114.5 yards per game. Containing Love will be key for a Detroit team looking to head into their bye the following week on a good note.
When Lions face him: Week 5 in Arizona
3. Titans WR Carnell Tate
Drafted: No. 4 overall
Tate bio: Tate was Ohio State's big play threat at wide receiver last year, catching 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He was the first receiver selected in a strong class in the 2026 draft.
How it affects Lions: The one thing that jumps out about Tate's stats last season was his 17.2 average per reception. Detroit ranked 27th in the NFL last season allowing 58 receptions of 20-plus yards.
When Lions face him: Week 14 at home
4. Giants LB Arvell Reese
Drafted: No. 5 overall
Reese bio: Reese is a dynamic and versatile player with explosive traits who can play on or off the ball. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the Combine at 6-foot-4, 241 pounds while recording 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for the Buckeyes last season.
How it affects Lions: A player like Reese gives new Giants head coach John Harbaugh a chess piece on defense he can deploy in a lot of different ways. The Giants might have the best collection of pass rushers in the NFL as Reese joins Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux in New York.
When Lions face him: Week 16 at home
5. Saints WR Jordyn Tyson
Drafted: No. 8 overall
Tyson bio: After recording 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2025, Tyson saw a drop in production last year, catching 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games. He was one of the best pure route runners in the draft.
How it affects Lions: Detroit's secondary gets an early test as Tyson joins Chris Olave in what New Orleans hopes becomes a nice one-two receiving duo for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. Who will be starting at safety and cornerback for the Lions Week 1?
When Lions face him: Week 1 at home
6. Giants T Francis Mauigoa
Drafted: No. 10 overall
Mauigoa bio: A three-year starter at Miami, Mauigoa was one of the top right tackles in college football during that span. He started all 42 games and allowed just three sacks total the last two years.
How it affects Lions: Detroit made it a point to get younger and more athletic across the roster but specifically along the edge with newcomers DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Payton Turner and others joining All-Pro Aidan Hutchinson. Can Detroit's revamped edge room take advantage of a rookie first-year starter? The Giants allowed 48 sacks last season, which ranked 23rd in the NFL.
When Lions face him: Week 16 at home
View photos of Detroit Lions second-round pick Derrick Moore from the 2026 offseason.
7. Dolphins T Kadyn Proctor
Drafted: No. 12 overall
Proctor bio: The massive left tackle out of Alabama was an intriguing prospect who was often linked to Detroit in the pre-draft process. Proctor led Alabama in snaps played (985) last year and was an All-American.
How it affects Lions: The 350-pound Proctor has been playing left guard to start his pro career as the Dolphins try to utilize his size, athletic ability and power along the interior of their offensive line. The Lions are expecting big seasons from defensive linemen Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams. Can they take advantage of the rookie Proctor?
When Lions face him: Week 9 in Miami
8. Buccaneers EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.
Drafted: No. 15 overall
Bain bio: Bain helped lead Miami to the National Championship Game, leading the FBS in pressures (83) - the most in a single season since 2017 - while also recording 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks during the regular season.
How it affects Lions: Bain recorded 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over 38 college games and should be a versatile weapon in the Bucs' defense with his ability to line up wide, over the tackle or inside in the three technique. Detroit's 39 sacks allowed last season were the most since 2020 (42).
When Lions face him: Week 11 at home
9. Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq
Drafted: No. 16 overall
Sadiq bio: The top tight end available in the draft is a 'Freaks List' alum who ran the 40 in 4.39 seconds at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds. He caught 13 passes of 20-plus yards last season totaling 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.
How it affects Lions: Detroit ranked in the top five in the NFL last season allowing less than 700 total receiving yards to tight ends. Alex Anzalone, Detroit's best cover linebacker the last few seasons, left in free agency. The Lions could also potentially be without Brian Branch (Achilles), a terrific cover safety, for this early-season matchup so it will be interesting to see how Detroit game plans for Sadiq.
When Lions face him: Week 3 at home
10. Panthers T Monroe Freeling
Drafted: No. 19 overall
Freeling bio: Freeling is a terrific athlete for his size, starting the last year and a half for Georgia at left tackle. He's still a little raw with only 17 collegiate starts under his belt, but there's a lot to work with. Freeling's pass blocking grade of 85.6 from Pro Football Focus ranked in the top 10 among all FBS tackles last season.
How it affects Lions: Freeling was linked to Detroit in the pre-draft process but Lions general manager Brad Holmes selected Blake Miller over Freeling with both players still available at No. 17. Freeling has been competing at both left and right tackle this offseason in Carolina.
When Lions face him: Week 4 at Carolina