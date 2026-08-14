TWENTYMAN: Preseason Week 1 observations

Starting O-line: Detroit likes their depth along the offensive line and is still trying to sort out the starting left guard spot and center after the injury to Cade Mays that will sideline him to start the regular season.

The starting offensive line Thursday was Blake Miller (RT), Miles Frazier (RG), Seth McLaughlin (C), Christian Mahogany (LG) and Larry Borom (LT). Miller and Borom were pretty good. McLaughlin allowed one sack. Overall, not a bad showing upfront for the Lions, but penalties were an issue with that group. Frazier was called for three holding penalties, though one was certainly iffy, and Mahogany got flagged for a hold and an illegal player down field penalty.

Looking to bounce back: I didn't think it was the best outing Thursday night for TeSlaa, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. before the injury, and guards Mahogany and Frazier. TeSlaa had two passes bounce off his hands, one leading to an interception and the other that could have kept a drive alive on fourth down. It seemed like the Bengals quarterbacks had the idea to challenge Rakestraw and completed a few passes early in his coverage area before he left with the injury. Mahogany (two) and Frazier (three) were called for a combined five penalties against them. All four players will get another opportunity next Saturday in the Lions' second preseason game when they host Washington at Ford Field.