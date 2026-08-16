Camp Notes: Competition for remaining WR spots an 'all-out' battle

HONEST EVALUATIONS

Campbell remembers what it's like being a player in this league. He has a unique perspective as a head coach knowing how a lot of the bubble players feel as we creep closer to roster cut-down day and practice squad assembly at the beginning of September.

Campbell appreciated coaches shooting it straight with him when he was a player, and he believes in the same approach as a head coach.

"We make that very clear to our players what we expect and where we think they should be and kind of where they stand with the other players to an extent," he said. "Because I want to make sure some of these guys know, 'Look, you're not in right now. You may think you're in, you're not in and this is why you're not in, this is what we need.'