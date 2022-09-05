O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: 2022 season preview

Sep 05, 2022 at 07:37 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

A second season can bring a mix of fresh enthusiasm, opportunity and heightened expectations that ranges from possible to improbable.

The Detroit Lions are experiencing all those elements and more as they prepare for Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field. The second season promises to be better under GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell than the 3-13-1 record they endured with a talent-depleted roster in 2021.

To that end – expectations of an improved team and a better record – my 2022 kickoff Monday Countdown is not a strict prediction column.

The prediction in here for the Lions' won-loss record is almost incidental to what's really important for the season to be considered a success.

The Lions need to show real improvement, not just a slight gain over last season's record. Ultimately, improvement is decided by the record, but it's also evident in the eye test. In that regard, no doubt the Lions will look better.

It's just a question of how much better. For that, we look at how the roster has been strengthened on offense and defense and players who should play key roles (Jared Goff isn't alone in that category); areas where the Lions have been consistently deficient; my prediction for the NFC North and where the Lions will finish in the division.

1. We start with Dan Campbell:

Roster comparison: Campbell gave a less than glowing analysis when asked about the roster's strength before the start of last season. Campbell does not sugar-coat things, and he answered with the bitter truth.

The margin for error was so thin, he said, that the Lions would have to be almost perfect to win. His roster assessment was borne out when the Lions lost their first eight games before scratching out a tie with the Steelers.

The 2022 Lions are far more competitive because of player acquisition – the draft and free-agent additions -- and development of young players by the coaching staff.

"We're a lot further ahead than we were last year," Campbell said at the end of training camp. "We're much more competitive. The talent has been upgraded."

2. Offense – QB leadership: Goff seems more comfortable than a year ago. He's the leader of the offense, as a quarterback should be. He finished strong last season, with 11 TD passes against two interceptions in the last five games he played in.

He should take a step up under first-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. They spent considerable time in the offseason developing an attack that works to Goff's strengths. He's an accurate passer, with a strong cast of receivers – tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receivers DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and others, and running back D’Andre Swift.

With a strong line up front, the Lions have run or pass options available in most situations.

"I know the standards we have for ourselves have risen tremendously from where we started in training camp," Goff said. "I think that's the main thing, is our standard is different now.

"Guys are holding themselves and each other accountable. What Ben has done through the spring and training camp is tremendous."

Bottom line: The Lions can win games on offense.

3. Player to watch: Swift. He made public his ambitious goal of gaining 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 receiving. In his first two seasons combined he has 1,138 yards rushing and 809 receiving.

Staying healthy is an issue. He missed three games as a rookie and four in 2022.

Johnson sees Swift as a player who can make an impact on the entire offense.

"He's an explosive playmaker," Johnson said. "He's going to open up the rest of the weapons on this offense."

