O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: 2022 season preview

A second season can bring a mix of fresh enthusiasm, opportunity and heightened expectations that ranges from possible to improbable.

The Detroit Lions are experiencing all those elements and more as they prepare for Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field. The second season promises to be better under GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell than the 3-13-1 record they endured with a talent-depleted roster in 2021.

To that end – expectations of an improved team and a better record – my 2022 kickoff Monday Countdown is not a strict prediction column.

The prediction in here for the Lions' won-loss record is almost incidental to what's really important for the season to be considered a success.

The Lions need to show real improvement, not just a slight gain over last season's record. Ultimately, improvement is decided by the record, but it's also evident in the eye test. In that regard, no doubt the Lions will look better.

It's just a question of how much better. For that, we look at how the roster has been strengthened on offense and defense and players who should play key roles (Jared Goff isn't alone in that category); areas where the Lions have been consistently deficient; my prediction for the NFC North and where the Lions will finish in the division.

1. We start with Dan Campbell:

Roster comparison: Campbell gave a less than glowing analysis when asked about the roster's strength before the start of last season. Campbell does not sugar-coat things, and he answered with the bitter truth.

The margin for error was so thin, he said, that the Lions would have to be almost perfect to win. His roster assessment was borne out when the Lions lost their first eight games before scratching out a tie with the Steelers.

The 2022 Lions are far more competitive because of player acquisition – the draft and free-agent additions -- and development of young players by the coaching staff.