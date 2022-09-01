KEY QUESTIONS: Why this year's roster decisions were more challenging

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and assistant general manager Ray Agnew spoke to the media Thursday following the team's roster cuts Tuesday and the formation of the practice squad on Wednesday.

Holmes and Agnew covered a wide range of topics. Here are the key questions from that session:

How much more difficult were the roster decisions this year vs. last year?

It was really night and day, according to Holmes, who said last year when the team had to make their first cuts from 90 to 85, after the first couple days of camp he knew who the five were. Same with the cut to 80. Even the cut from 80 to 53 a year ago, Holmes said he and head coach Dan Campbell had one or two discussions that needed to be made.

"Fast forward to this year, just getting to 85 was difficult," Holmes said. "You kind of got to about three and then it was like, 'OK, I'm not sure if I want to quite do this yet."

The roster is more talented this year, and the hope is that leads to more wins and meaningful football being played in December.

What went behind the backup quarterback decisions?

Holmes was pretty honest in his assessment of Tim Boyle and David Blough, and the decision to move on from both players and bring in veteran Nate Sudfeld.

"We had a plan in place and felt good about it," Holmes said of bringing back Boyle and Blough and letting them compete for the backup job. "They just didn't quite make the jump we expected them to make and so you just have to make some tough decisions and find the best solution you can."