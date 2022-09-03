Sudfeld 'super pumped' to be in Detroit after whirlwind couple days

Nate Sudfeld has been on a fast track this week that took him on a coast-to-coast trip with a change in jobs, and a crash course in learning what is required of him from his new employer.

That's part of what goes with the job of being a backup quarterback in the National Football League.

On Monday Sudfeld was a member of the San Francisco 49ers and preparing to start his seventh season in the NFL.

On Tuesday he was a member of the Detroit Lions, after being released by the 49ers and signed by the Lions. That was the beginning of a hectic few days for Sudfeld to join his new team.