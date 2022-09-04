Assistant GM Ray Agnew on Hutchinson: 'We got the right one'

"With Aidan, we pretty much knew that he was a high floor player," Holmes said. "But that also comes as a question mark when it comes to draft sometimes, because it's like, 'Oh, well what's his upside? Is it –?'

"But there were a lot of things that we knew that he could get better at, and so him having the immediate impact that he's had so far, again, he hasn't played a regular season NFL game yet, but since he stepped out there on the grass, he made it known pretty quickly that he was about business. And there are some things that he's shown that I think some people didn't even know that he had."