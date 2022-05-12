Chark enjoying being back on the field, working with new teammates

"I enjoy coming to work – being able to run again after six months," Chark said Wednesday after a workout that is part of the offseason training program.

"It feels good to be part of the practice schedule, to see myself on film, to be able to criticize myself. The whole journey for me right now is fresh. It's a breath of fresh air.

"I'm excited to be able to be back out there. It just feels good to be coached again – to be with the guys, running around."

There is a limit to how hard and far Chark will push himself in the offseason. The training staff is as mindful of it as he is.

"They want me to be at my best when the season starts," Chark said. "I do everything that everybody else does. That's just how I am. I wouldn't feel good going home knowing I didn't do what the other guys are doing.