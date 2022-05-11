How to watch and follow the 2022 NFL schedule release

The 2022 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released tomorrow night. Where will the Lions start the 2022 season? Who will travel to Ford Field for the 2022 Thanksgiving Classic? When will the new-look Miami Dolphins come to Detroit? Here are all the ways to watch and follow the NFL's schedule release.

When

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Schedule Release Show

Join us for the Detroit Lions 2022 Schedule Release Show, presented by Lions Experiences. Watch Dannie Rogers, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara break down the new schedule and discuss the most important games on the Lions' 2022 slate. The Lions Schedule Release Show will premiere at approximately 7:45 p.m. EDT on the Lions' YouTube, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

TV Coverage

A special Schedule Release '22 show will be televised on the NFL Network at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and will feature all 32 NFL schedules, schedule breakdowns by division and analysis of important games and prime-time matchups.

Lions Opponents

We don't have the order just yet, but we do know the teams the Lions will face this season. Detroit will play both home and away games against their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The Lions will also host the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders in 2022. As for the additional road games, the Lions will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants and New York Jets.

Calendar Sync

Add the Lions schedule to your calendar and never miss a game. Click here and follow the prompt to add either the Lions home schedule or total schedule to your preferred calendar.

Schedule Release Video