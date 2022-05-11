Oruwariye loves Detroit, would be interested in signing extension with Lions

May 11, 2022 at 05:25 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Amani Oruwariye accomplished a lot of the personal goals he set for himself going into last year.

The Lions veteran cornerback finished the 2021 season ranked third in the NFL with six interceptions despite playing in only 14 games. Opposing passers completed less than 60 percent of their passes when throwing at him with a 60.2 passer rating. Over the course of last season, Oruwariye really established himself as a No. 1-caliber cornerback in just his third NFL season.

Heading into year four, Oruwariye said his goals have shifted more toward team-oriented goals.

"I think the next step is to win more games," Oruwariye said Wednesday. "I think carrying over to the next year and bring that experience and get any of the new guys meshing into the room well and just elevate the younger guys and just keep being consistent as much as I can."

Since making his NFL debut in 2019, Oruwariye is one of just six NFL cornerbacks to log at least 125 tackles, 20 pass defenses and nine interceptions in that span. His ball production has been great.

Oruwariye is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and Lions general manager Brad Holmes mentioned him earlier this offseason – along with tight end T.J. Hockenson – as players the team could look to re-sign this summer or fall. Asked about that Wednesday, Oruwariye said he loves Detroit, and would certainly want to re-sign if the opportunity presents itself.

Oruwariye proved last year he's become Detroit's No. 1 cornerback, especially with former No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah battling injuries and playing in only 10 games his first two seasons.

Related Links

Oruwariye said the next step in his development is keeping up the ball production while traveling with the opponent's best receiver.

"I would love any kind of responsibility that brings," Oruwariye said. "If you're a corner in this league you're making plays to become that No. 1 corner. You want that respect around the league from receivers, corners, teammates and your locker room. That's always been the goal to be that guy that has to step up to the plate every game."

Offseason workout photos: May 11, 2022

View photos from offseason workouts on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 30

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 30

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 30

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 30

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Offensive Assistant Coach John Morton during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 30

Detroit Lions Senior Offensive Assistant Coach John Morton during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 30

Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 30

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 30

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 30

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 30

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 30

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 30

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Lions have assembled a pretty versatile and deep cornerback room with a lot of different body types and skillsets. Okudah (Achilles) and Jerry Jacobs (ACL) are expected back in the fold sometime this summer, and it will be interesting to see how the depth chart plays at out cornerback once everyone is back and available.

Based off Oruwariye's 2021 season, he heads into his fourth year as Detroit's No. 1 cornerback looking to continue to elevate his game and help this team win more games in 2022.

Related Content

news

St. Brown focusing on the mental aspect of his game

Heading into his second NFL season, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is focusing on the mental aspect of his game.

news

Lions see versatile rookie Josh Paschal playing multiple roles on defensive line

The Detroit Lions selected defensive end Josh Paschal in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft in part because of his versatility and ability to play multiple roles on their defensive line.

news

TWENTYMAN: How newly drafted players could fit into LB rotation

The Detroit Lions made some changes to the linebacker position this offseason, which could open the door for a couple of the newly drafted players.

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand following 2022 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2022 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions excited for Onwuzurike's potential in Year 2

Second-year defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike has worked hard to recover from injury, and DL coach Todd Wash is excited for his potential in the Lions' revamped defensive scheme.

news

Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2022 draft class

See what executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell thinks about the Detroit Lions' 2022 draft class.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Did Lions plan to focus on defense in 2022 NFL Draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: CB Chase Lucas

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' seventh-round selection of cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

Lions draft CB Chase Lucas

With the 237th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: OLB James Houston

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of outside linebacker James Houston.

Advertising