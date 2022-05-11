Oruwariye loves Detroit, would be interested in signing extension with Lions

Amani Oruwariye accomplished a lot of the personal goals he set for himself going into last year.

The Lions veteran cornerback finished the 2021 season ranked third in the NFL with six interceptions despite playing in only 14 games. Opposing passers completed less than 60 percent of their passes when throwing at him with a 60.2 passer rating. Over the course of last season, Oruwariye really established himself as a No. 1-caliber cornerback in just his third NFL season.

Heading into year four, Oruwariye said his goals have shifted more toward team-oriented goals.