St. Brown focusing on the mental aspect of his game

When we typically talk to young players about the step forward they take in their development from rookies to second-year players, they talk about improving the physical aspect. Players have an opportunity to really focus on their bodies with a true offseason and a year of NFL experience under their belt to know how they need to adapt physically.

But Lions second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said his focus this offseason has been mostly on the mental aspect of the game, which is a pretty mature approach for a 22-year-old player.

"One of the areas definitely is just understanding defenses," St. Brown said Wednesday, when asked what aspects of his game he wanted to improve this offseason.