O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Where Lions stand with six games remaining in 2021 season

1. Mindset: Oruwariye has been one of the pleasant surprises this season. He got his fifth interception Thursday with a good catch in the end zone.

He hasn't gotten down from losing. That's not surprising. He's one of the young players on a roster full of young players.

"You come and play this game for a reason," he said. "Everyone has their 'why?' At times like this you have to dig into that thing and have a reason why you come to work every day and show up and fight.

"It's not easy. We're not getting the result we want. You have to get up and fight every single day. You have to do that and keep giving more.

"We'll be all right."

How does it feel to get back to work?

"Come back rejuvenated," he said. "That's what we talked about in the locker room. Come to the building ready to work.

"There's no other choice."

2. Look ahead: Nothing is easy for the Lions, and that includes the schedule. The next three games are at home against the Vikings, on the road with the Broncos, and home against the Cardinals.

That means two playoff contenders in the Vikings and Broncos and a Super Bowl contender in the Cardinals.

The Vikings beat the Lions, 19-17, Week 5 on a last-play 54-yard field goal. That was their eighth straight win over the Lions.

On the other side, the Lions have three wins and a tie in their last four games with the Cardinals.