TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations

Flipping the field: Lions punter Jack Fox did that in a big way with a first quarter punt. With the Lions stopped at their four-yard line, Fox boomed a 70-yard punt that the Lions downed, preventing a return. The Bears also got a holding penalty on the play. That tacked on 10 yards, putting the ball at the Bears' 16. – Mike O'Hara
3rd and 32: There's no call on the play sheet for 3rd and 32, which is the situation Dan Campbell and the Lions found themselves in at the 6:04 mark of the second quarter at their 49-yard line.
It takes a miracle to get a first down in that situation, but the Lions gave up on even trying to get in field goal range with a 15-yard play when they ran the ball up the middle for a 1-yard gain. Campbell wants to be careful about making mistakes that cost them, but that seemed like a missed opportunity being a little too conservative. – Tim Twentyman
Drive time: For the second straight week the defense couldn't stop the opponent from clinching a victory on the final possession. The Bears drove 69 yards in 18 plays to kick the winning field goal Thursday. The Browns clinched a 16-13 win the previous week with a nine-play possession that covered 42 yards with three first downs. – Mike O'Hara
Reynolds connection: It was good to see quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Josh Reynolds rekindle some of their chemistry from their time playing together in Los Angeles. Reynolds had a rough debut in Cleveland last week, but he caught three passes on five targets for 70 yards Thursday, including a 39-yard touchdown on the opening possession of the game. Reynolds gives the Lions a much needed deep threat, and it was good to see him and Goff hook up on one. – Tim Twentyman
Play time: For the second straight week the Lions were on the short end of the ball control. The Bears ran 69 plays to 45 for the Lions. It was a 66-46 advantage for the Browns a week earlier. – Mike O'Hara
Double trifecta: I can't say I've ever seen a team record three penalties in three consecutive plays twice in the same contest. Detroit went false start, hold, false start in the second quarter to set up a 1st and 30. In the fourth quarter it was a false start, hold and hold to set up a 2nd and 32. Both drives were derailed by the penalties. Detroit was penalized 10 times for 67 yards Thursday. – Tim Twentyman
Fan appeal: The Lions can't complain about the support they got. Attendance Thursday was at 56,355, with some Bears supporters making their presence known. Overall, it was a loud, enthusiastic crowd that cheered, booed and groaned as the situation called for with two teams out of playoff contention going at it. It was a fun day at Ford Field. And more fun for Bears fans. – Mike O'Hara
Nickel job: The Lions recently lost nickel cornerback AJ Parker to an ankle injury, which was a big loss because the undrafted rookie had been playing pretty well all year. Detroit used safety Will Harris in that role against the Bears. He had seven tackles and broke up a third-down pass. Harris can be a little more aggressive in the nickel, and that might suit his game pretty well. – Tim Twentyman