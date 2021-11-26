TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations

Flipping the field: Lions punter Jack Fox did that in a big way with a first quarter punt. With the Lions stopped at their four-yard line, Fox boomed a 70-yard punt that the Lions downed, preventing a return. The Bears also got a holding penalty on the play. That tacked on 10 yards, putting the ball at the Bears' 16. – Mike O'Hara

3rd and 32: There's no call on the play sheet for 3rd and 32, which is the situation Dan Campbell and the Lions found themselves in at the 6:04 mark of the second quarter at their 49-yard line.