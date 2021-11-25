NOTEBOOK: Swift suffers shoulder sprain in loss to Bears

If there's one player the Lions can't afford to lose to injury, it's second-year running back D'Andre Swift.

But that was the case Sunday in the loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving when Swift left the game midway through the second quarter with a shoulder injury.

Swift was hurt on a run play to the right that got strung out wide to the sideline where Bears linebacker Roquan Smith brought Swift down and landed on top of him, driving Swift's shoulder into the ground.

It's the same shoulder that put Swift on the injury report coming out of the Pittsburgh game a couple weeks ago.

Swift was attended to by trainers along the sideline for a bit before getting up and jogging off. But when he got to the bench, he doubled over in pain, and trainers and doctors immediately started looking at the right shoulder area.