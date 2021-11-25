The Notebook

NOTEBOOK: Swift suffers shoulder sprain in loss to Bears

Nov 25, 2021 at 05:16 PM
If there's one player the Lions can't afford to lose to injury, it's second-year running back D'Andre Swift.

But that was the case Sunday in the loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving when Swift left the game midway through the second quarter with a shoulder injury.

Swift was hurt on a run play to the right that got strung out wide to the sideline where Bears linebacker Roquan Smith brought Swift down and landed on top of him, driving Swift's shoulder into the ground.

It's the same shoulder that put Swift on the injury report coming out of the Pittsburgh game a couple weeks ago.

Swift was attended to by trainers along the sideline for a bit before getting up and jogging off. But when he got to the bench, he doubled over in pain, and trainers and doctors immediately started looking at the right shoulder area.

He was taken to the locker room a short time later and never returned.

Lions vs. Bears Week 12 photos 

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Week 12 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 25 in Detroit, MI.

"It's a wait and see (injury)," head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "It's a shoulder sprain. We'll see where it goes."

Swift entered the game as one of only two running backs in the NFL to have at least 500 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards on the year. He was also leading all running backs in receptions with 53 coming in. His 975 scrimmage yards were the fifth-most among NFL running backs. Along with tight end T.J. Hockenson, Swift is one of Detroit's most important skill-position players on offense.

Hopefully this isn't a long-term injury for Swift.

ORUWARIYE UP TO FIVE

Fourth-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye logged his fifth interception of the season on a beautiful catch stepping in front of Bears wide receiver Damiere Byrd in the Lions' end zone late in the second quarter of Sunday's 16-14 loss.

Oruwariye's five interceptions leads the team and is also a career high. He's the first Lions cornerback to record five interceptions through the first 11 games of a season since cornerback Alphonso Smith in 2010. It's also the second time this season Oruwariye has had interceptions in back-to-back games.

RUN DEFENSE

Detroit's defense entered Thursday ranked second to last in the NFL stopping the run. They were allowing on average 140.5 yards per game to opponents on the ground.

With the Bears coming into Thanksgiving ranked sixth in rushing offense at 132.1 yards per game, it was easy to see where the Lions' focus had to be defensively.

Credit Detroit with stepping up big time to contain Chicago's rushing offense in this one. The Bears ran for just 68 yards on 29 carries for an average of 2.3 yards per carry.

EXTRA POINT

Quarterback Jared Goff lamented his second-quarter sack and fumble that ended a drive that had reached Bears territory. It was the eighth fumble of the season for Goff and the fifth he's lost.

