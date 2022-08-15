O'HARA: What we learned from Preseason Week 1

We start with the offensive line:

The Lions weren't flawless against the Falcons on their first possession, but they were close enough to be dominant. Running back D’Andre Swift had four carries for 22 yards. He closed out the possession with a nine-yard run around let end for a TD. Running back Jamaal Williams had two carries for 12 yards.

Goff completed three of four passes for 47 yards. His one incompletion was a drop by Williams. There was even something good on that play. With the offensive line protecting, Goff had a good five seconds to go through his progressions before throwing to Williams.

For one brief outing, there was an expectation that this is what we will see from the offensive line for the full season.

"We knew we were going to play, and we were all excited to be out there in a game-time situation," Decker said. "The first time our projected starting five was out there in a game-time scenario.

"The coach said to be ready to play a quarter -- go out there and do what you need to do. You might come out. You might not.