How to watch and stream HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS: Episode 2

The second episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS will be live on Tuesday, August 16. The 17th season of the HBO show will take fans inside the Lions' facility in Allen Park for a five episode run. Here's everything you need to know in order to tune in for Episode 2.
How to watch and stream:
HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS can be watched with an HBO subscription or streamed on HBO Max.
When episodes air:
Episodes will air on HBO at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday nights. The five episode season began on August 9 and will end with the finale on September 6. The episodes will also be found on HBO Max at the same time.
Highlights from last week's episode:
- Aidan Hutchinson's performance of 'Billie Jean"' has made waves throughout the internet. Not only was Hutchinson's singing voice praised, but he may have a new celebration after big plays this year.
- Not to be outdone by Hutchinson, rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez also had his rookie performance featured on HARD KNOCKS last week. He broke out a salsa dance that got the entire team room moving!
- The main focus of Episode 1 was on the Lions' coaching staff and their over 80 seasons of NFL experience. While head coach Dan Campbell had plenty of scenes to himself, the segment highlighting the everyday competition between assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn stole the show.
What to watch for on Tuesday night:
- HBO has only shared one preview clip for the second installment so far, but it's a good one. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn takes control of a team meeting and lets the 2022 Lions know that "enough is enough."
- With many of Episode 1's segments focusing on the coaching staff, Episode 2 could end up having more features on players. One to keep an eye on? Rookie tackle Obinna Eze, who shared a bit of his life story with Hutchinson in the cold tubs near the end of the first episode.
- The Lions' offensive line is shaping up to be dominant on the field, but they may dominate the social media conversation after HARD KNOCKS leaves town. Between last week's clip of center Frank Ragnow claiming that Applebee's is a top five restaurant in the world and this week's look into guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai's Whataburger obsession, one can only wonder what food-related take tackle Penei Sewell will come up with next week.
