TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 1 observations

Frank the tank: Boy it was good to see Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow back in the middle of the Lions' offensive line to start the game Friday. The Lions only had Ragnow for four games last year due to a foot injury suffered on the first play of the game Week 4 in Chicago that ended his season. The Lions rushed for 32 yards on their opening series and a couple of those were off terrific blocks from Ragnow. – Tim Twentyman
Running Swift: The Lions said they're going to be smart with running back D’Andre Swift. He had four carries for 20 yards, all on the first possession, with a nine-yard run around left end for the Lions' first TD. Swift looks primed for a big season. – Mike O'Hara
Work in progress: The Lions ranked 28th in the NFL last season stopping the run, allowing on average 135.1 yards per game on the ground to opponents. It's something the Lions' defense has to be much better at. Through one preseason game, let's just say it's still a work in progress. The starters allowed a touchdown drive to the Falcons in their one series of the game Friday. Atlanta rushed for 61 yards on the drive. Atlanta quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder combined to rush for 82 yards, which is something else the defense needs to work on moving forward – containing the mobile quarterback. – Tim Twentyman
Going first: The Falcons did damage on first down when they moved the ball on their first possession to answer the Lions' opening-possession TD with one of their own. On the 82-yard drive, Atlanta ran seven plays on first down. They were penalized on two and had no gain on two others. The other three had gains of 24, 10 and 12 yards. – Mike O'Hara
No. 1: It's been over 330 days since cornerback Jeff Okudah last stepped on the field in a game atmosphere. It's been a long journey back for Okudah in his return from an Achilles injury, and he said this week he was going to be really excited to be back out there. Okudah made a couple nice tackles and played pretty well overall. He did allow a first down on a third-down play in the first quarter, but overall, it was a good game back for Okudah. – Tim Twentyman
Not surprised: Asked about wide receiver Tom Kennedy and his eight-catch, 104-yard performance against the Falcons Friday, head coach Dan Campbell had a great line: "I would just say I'm not surprised. It's Tom Kennedy. He's dependable. That's how he is – dependable. He's just very dependable, that's all he is." – Tim Twentyman
Hutch kick: Hutchinson's 'Billie Jean' performance from Hard Knocks has really taken off, and Hutchinson has embraced it. After his tackle for loss on the second defensive play of the game for the Lions, Hutchinson did the famous Michael Jackson leg kick in celebration. Hutchinson had a tackle and a tackle for loss in one series of work. – Tim Twentyman