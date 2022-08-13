TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 1 observations

Work in progress: The Lions ranked 28th in the NFL last season stopping the run, allowing on average 135.1 yards per game on the ground to opponents. It's something the Lions' defense has to be much better at. Through one preseason game, let's just say it's still a work in progress. The starters allowed a touchdown drive to the Falcons in their one series of the game Friday. Atlanta rushed for 61 yards on the drive. Atlanta quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder combined to rush for 82 yards, which is something else the defense needs to work on moving forward – containing the mobile quarterback. – Tim Twentyman

Going first: The Falcons did damage on first down when they moved the ball on their first possession to answer the Lions' opening-possession TD with one of their own. On the 82-yard drive, Atlanta ran seven plays on first down. They were penalized on two and had no gain on two others. The other three had gains of 24, 10 and 12 yards. – Mike O'Hara