TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 1 observations

Aug 13, 2022 at 08:26 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Frank the tank: Boy it was good to see Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow back in the middle of the Lions' offensive line to start the game Friday. The Lions only had Ragnow for four games last year due to a foot injury suffered on the first play of the game Week 4 in Chicago that ended his season. The Lions rushed for 32 yards on their opening series and a couple of those were off terrific blocks from Ragnow. – Tim Twentyman

Running Swift: The Lions said they're going to be smart with running back D’Andre Swift. He had four carries for 20 yards, all on the first possession, with a nine-yard run around left end for the Lions' first TD. Swift looks primed for a big season. – Mike O'Hara

Work in progress: The Lions ranked 28th in the NFL last season stopping the run, allowing on average 135.1 yards per game on the ground to opponents. It's something the Lions' defense has to be much better at. Through one preseason game, let's just say it's still a work in progress. The starters allowed a touchdown drive to the Falcons in their one series of the game Friday. Atlanta rushed for 61 yards on the drive. Atlanta quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder combined to rush for 82 yards, which is something else the defense needs to work on moving forward – containing the mobile quarterback. – Tim Twentyman

Going first: The Falcons did damage on first down when they moved the ball on their first possession to answer the Lions' opening-possession TD with one of their own. On the 82-yard drive, Atlanta ran seven plays on first down. They were penalized on two and had no gain on two others. The other three had gains of 24, 10 and 12 yards. – Mike O'Hara

No. 1: It's been over 330 days since cornerback Jeff Okudah last stepped on the field in a game atmosphere. It's been a long journey back for Okudah in his return from an Achilles injury, and he said this week he was going to be really excited to be back out there. Okudah made a couple nice tackles and played pretty well overall. He did allow a first down on a third-down play in the first quarter, but overall, it was a good game back for Okudah. – Tim Twentyman

Not surprised: Asked about wide receiver Tom Kennedy and his eight-catch, 104-yard performance against the Falcons Friday, head coach Dan Campbell had a great line: "I would just say I'm not surprised. It's Tom Kennedy. He's dependable. That's how he is – dependable. He's just very dependable, that's all he is." – Tim Twentyman

Hutch kick: Hutchinson's 'Billie Jean' performance from Hard Knocks has really taken off, and Hutchinson has embraced it. After his tackle for loss on the second defensive play of the game for the Lions, Hutchinson did the famous Michael Jackson leg kick in celebration. Hutchinson had a tackle and a tackle for loss in one series of work. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff insists on playing in preseason opener despite planned night off

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 27-23 preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Falcons

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 27-23 preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Falcons

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Friday's Lions-Falcons preseason matchup.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 13 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from Hard Knocks premiere

Catch up on all the action from the first episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.

news

Camp Notes: Campbell gives injury updates on Levi Onwuzurike, Julian Okwara

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 12 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 12 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 11 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who stood out in camp practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 players who have stood out so far in Detroit Lions training camp practices.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Detroit Lions Family Fest practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions Family Fest practice.

news

Camp Notes: St. Brown working to increase his yards after catch

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 9 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

Advertising