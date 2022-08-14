TWENTYMAN: 5 players who stood out in Lions' first preseason game

The Detroit Lions dropped their preseason opener to the Atlanta Falcons Friday Night at Ford Field, 27-23, but there were still some positives that came out of the contest.

"Well we got a lot of good looks at our guys," head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "We got a lot of situational football in there which was good – you know. I certainly wish we would have finished that out the right way, but we didn't do that. But it was good to get a good look at our guys."

There were a number of players who stood Friday night, so let's take a look at five who had really nice preseason debuts:

1. Quarterback Jared Goff

Goff wasn't supposed to play vs. Atlanta, but once he found out the starting offensive line was going in, he went to Campbell and insisted he play with them. Campbell allowed it.

Goff led a 10-play, 79-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a D’Andre Swift 9-yard touchdown run. Goff was 3-for-4 passing on the drive, hitting tight end Brock Wright for 18 yards, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for nine yards and Brown again for 20 yards down to the 9-yard line to set up Swift's touchdown. Goff's only incompletion was a drop by running back Jamaal Williams.