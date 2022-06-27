O'HARA: What we learned from Lions offseason training program

Open for business: Holmes has said frequently since coming to the Lions in 2021 that he wants to be aggressive.

He proved that against in this year's draft. The Lions caught a break when the Jaguars drafted Travon Walker first overall. That left Hutchinson on the board for the Lions to take him with the second overall pick.

Holmes did not spend the rest of the night celebrating. He'd already signed free agent DJ Chark to add a speed receiver with one Pro Bowl on his resume to the offense.

There was a big prize out there, and Holmes went after it – trading with NFC North rival Minnesota to get the 12th pick in the draft. Holmes used it to draft wide receiver Jameson Williams of Alabama.

Williams is recovering from a knee injury that will not be healed in time for the start of training camp in late July. When he gets back, he'll add another speed receiver to an offense with explosive potential.

The play-action game will be even better.

Hutchinson: Nothing happened in the offseason workouts to make the Lions reconsider their feeling on draft day when they selected Hutchinson.

"Everything we thought we were getting shows up," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said. "Not just in practice, but in the meeting room also. What else shows up is the little bitty things."

The big things also show up, which isn't a surprise considering Hutchinson is a 6-foot-7 pass rusher.

"He has quickness that's unbelievable," Glenn said. "He has the ability to spin, turn and work his hands. It's outstanding. He's always working. That's the attitude he had at Michigan that made him so successful.