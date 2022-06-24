TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers to keep up

2. Number: 3.2 percent

What it means: Percentage of catchable balls dropped by Lions pass catchers last season

NFL rank: Tied for 4th

Twentyman: Only New England (2.7 percent), Seattle (2.7) and Green Bay (2.9) had a lower percent of catchable passes dropped.

Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El told me this offseason that one of the more impressive things about newly signed veteran receiver DJ Chark is his ability to pluck the ball out of the air and never lose stride, along with his ability to make 50-50 plays. He'll fit right into this sure-handed group of receivers.

3. Number: 21

What it means: Number of trick plays ran by the Lions in 2021.

NFL rank: N/A

Twentyman: Overall, Detroit ran 21 trick plays: 13 rushes and eight passes. Detroit had 12 rushes from non-running backs, six end arounds, five pass attempts from non-quarterbacks, one flea flicker, one reverse, one lateral, and one instance where a non-quarterback lined up at the position.

When performing trick plays (including quarterbacks), the Lions accrued 150 passing yards, the most in the NFL.

I think that's the one thing to really love about head coach Dan Campbell's influence on the offense. The Lions led the league in fourth-down attempts last year, and these trick plays show off his aggressiveness and creativity. He's not afraid to take a chance on a play if he spots something on film.