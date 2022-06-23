Get to know: Wide receiver Jameson Williams

Nickname?
Jameson Williams: Jamo
Hometown?
Williams: St. Louis
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Williams: Imo's Pizza
College major?
Williams: Human Development and Family Studies
Favorite movie?
Williams: Now You See Me 1 & 2
Favorite TV show?
Williams: Martin
Favorite emoji?
Williams: I use the laughing emoji all day, all 3 of them.
Favorite meal?
Williams: Ramen noodles
View photos of Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams from the 2022 offseason.
What would your entrance music be?
Williams: Probably one of my songs
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Williams: Rapping
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Williams: Mind control
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Williams: Quarterback. The ball is in my hands every play.
Favorite place to travel?
Williams: I would say LA or Texas. Those are my top 2.
Proudest accomplishment so far?
Williams: Being drafted
One person you'd like to meet?
Williams: LeBron James
Favorite athlete of all time?
Williams: Kevin Durant