Jun 23, 2022 at 08:34 AM

Nickname?

Jameson Williams: Jamo

Hometown?

Williams: St. Louis

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Williams: Imo's Pizza

College major?

Williams: Human Development and Family Studies

Favorite movie?

Williams: Now You See Me 1 & 2

Favorite TV show?

Williams: Martin

Favorite emoji?

Williams: I use the laughing emoji all day, all 3 of them.

Favorite meal?

Williams: Ramen noodles

Get to know: Wide receiver Jameson Williams

View photos of Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams from the 2022 offseason.

What would your entrance music be?

Williams: Probably one of my songs

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Williams: Rapping

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Williams: Mind control

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Williams: Quarterback. The ball is in my hands every play.

Favorite place to travel?

Williams: I would say LA or Texas. Those are my top 2.

Proudest accomplishment so far?

Williams: Being drafted

One person you'd like to meet?

Williams: LeBron James

Favorite athlete of all time?

Williams: Kevin Durant

