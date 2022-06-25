NFC NORTH: 3 storylines to watch for each team

Jun 25, 2022 at 09:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The four teams in the NFC North have wrapped up their offseason training program with the conclusion of OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Players and coaches will now get a little downtime before things ramp back up again for the start of training camp later this summer.

There's been some interesting storylines in the division this offseason with Chicago and Minnesota welcoming in new regimes, Green Bay losing some big-time producers on both sides of the ball, and Dan Campbell and his staff settling into their second season in Detroit.

It should be interesting to watch all four of these teams as they progress through camp. Here's a look at three big storylines for all four teams in the NFC North heading into the summer.

GREEN BAY

2021 record: 13-4 (won division)

Strength of schedule: 22nd (137-150-2; .478)

3 storylines:

1. Who fills Davante Adams' shoes?

The Packers traded Adams, arguably the best receiver in the game, to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. That leaves a massive production hole for the offense. Last year, Adams caught 123 passes (on 169 targets) for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Packers' second leading receiver was Allen Lazard, who caught 40 balls for 513 yards with eight scores. Can youngsters Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs help fill the void? What about veteran Sammy Watkins? Maybe second-year receiver Amari Rodgers?

2. Status of offensive line remains uncertain

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who missed most of last season with an ACL tear, did not practice during OTAs or minicamp. Neither did Elgton Jenkins, who tore an ACL in November. Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins could be sidelined to start camp. In their absence, the Packers tried out several combinations upfront during the spring aside from Josh Myers at center and Jon Runyan at left guard. It will be interesting to watch the rehabs of Bakhtiari and Jenkins, and the competition to fill their roles if they aren't ready by the start of the regular season.

3. Have the Packers fixed their special teams woes?

The Packers have finished in the bottom four of the league's special teams rankings eight times in the last 16 years. They ranked 32nd last season. A blocked field goal and blocked punt helped seal their fate in last year's playoff loss to San Francisco. The Packers hired revered special teams coach Rich Bisaccia this offseason to hopefully help turn their teams around. It's something to watch early on in the preseason.

Best of 2022 Detroit Lions offseason photos

View some of the best photos from Detroit Lions offseason workouts, OTAs and minicamp.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 90

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 90

Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 90

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 90

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Equipment Manager Joey Jaroshewich, Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 90

Detroit Lions Assistant Equipment Manager Joey Jaroshewich, Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 90

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 90

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions Offensive Quality Control Coach Steve Oliver, Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley, Detroit Lions guard Zein Obeid (76), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions WCF Minority Coaching Assistant DeOn'tae Pannell, Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 90

Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions Offensive Quality Control Coach Steve Oliver, Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley, Detroit Lions guard Zein Obeid (76), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions WCF Minority Coaching Assistant DeOn'tae Pannell, Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 90

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 90

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 90

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood, Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 90

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood, Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 90

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 90

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 90

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 90

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 90

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Loyal Members during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 90

Lions Loyal Members during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 90

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 90

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 90

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 90

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
32 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) , Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
33 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) , Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
35 / 90

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 90

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 90

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 90

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 90

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 90

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 90

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 90

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Corey Sutton (15) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Corey Sutton (15) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 90

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 90

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26), Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 90

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26), Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
66 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
67 / 90

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
68 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
69 / 90

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
70 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
71 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
72 / 90

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
73 / 90

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
74 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
75 / 90

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
76 / 90

Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
A morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
77 / 90

A morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
78 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
79 / 90

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
80 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
81 / 90

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
82 / 90

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
83 / 90

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
84 / 90

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
85 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
86 / 90

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
87 / 90

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
88 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
89 / 90

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
90 / 90

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

MINNESOTA

2021 record: 8-9

Strength of schedule: 20th (139-148-2; .484)

3 storylines:

1. One more piece of the o-line needs to be figured out

The Vikings are looking for consistency upfront. Christian Darrisaw (left tackle), Ezra Cleveland (left guard), Garrett Bradbury (center) and Brian O'Neill (right tackle) seem set. The right guard spot has yet to be determined between veteran Jesse Davis and rookie second-round pick Ed Ingram. It seems like the Vikings have entered the last few seasons with big question marks upfront. Could they finally have some stability there?

2. Hunter and Smith could form a dynamic duo on the edge

A healthy Danielle Hunter was back on the field for the Vikings this offseason after he battled injuries the past two years. Minnesota added another Pro Bowl edge rusher to the mix in Za'Darius Smith, who came over from Green Bay. Together they have the potential to be one of the best edge duos in the NFL, if they can stay healthy.

3. Big question marks at tight end

The Vikings do not return a single tight end who caught a pass for them last season. Irv Smith Jr. missed all of his third season with an injury suffered in the preseason finale at Kansas City. Ben Ellefson appeared in five games after joining the Vikings, but he was targeted just once. Veteran Johnny Mundt was also signed this offseason. Youngsters Zach Davidson and Nick Muse (rookie) will also be in the mix. The Vikings have a terrific receiving corps and backfield, but they've got some questions marks at the tight end position.

Related Links

CHICAGO

2021 record: 6-11

Strength of schedule: T-24th (135-152-2; .474)

3 storylines:

1. Offense not finished product yet

"I'm not ready for the season to start,'' second-year quarterback Justin Fields told reporters this offseason. "We're not ready to play a game right now."

A lot of teams can say that coming out of the spring, but Chicago's offense is going through wholesale changes under new coordinator Luke Getsy. How long will it take for Fields and the rest of the offense to get up to speed in a new scheme?

2. O-line still a work in progress

The Bears have been experimenting with different offensive line combinations all throughout the spring, and it doesn't seem like things will be settled upfront until well into camp. We could see a lot of moving parts and some position changes at the start of camp due to injuries suffered upfront this offseason. If the Bears' offense is going to be better in 2022, the offensive line needs to find some consistency.

3. What is Robert Quinn's future in Chicago?

Quinn recorded 18.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in his 11th season in the NFL with the Bears last season. Quinn was absent from the team this offseason, even for their mandatory minicamp. There are reports Quinn wants out of Chicago. The Bears say they won't trade him, but will that change if he holds out of camp? He would be a big loss for the defense.

DETROIT

2021 record: 3-13-1

Strength of schedule: 28th (135-154-0; .467)

3 storylines:

1. Can quarterback Jared Goff pick up where he left off?

The Lions have a new offensive coordinator in Ben Johnson, and the hope in Detroit is Goff can pick up where he left off last season after Johnson was elevated to passing game coordinator the second half of last season. Goff was 3-2-1 with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions with a passing rating north of 100.0 after Johnson was elevated to that role. Johnson and Goff have built this new offense together, and Goff looked really good in the spring.

2. Can the scheme changes on defense propel that unit forward?

The Lions ranked near the bottom of the NFL in every major statistical category on defense last year while taking their lumps and playing a lot of young guys. Those players are now a year older with experience under their belts, and the Lions have moved from a 3-4 react defense upfront to a 4-3 attacking scheme this year. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn thinks this scheme fits his personnel better. Can the Lions play more on the other side of the line of scrimmage and be much more disruptive upfront in Glenn's second season as DC?

3. O-line has a chance to be great

Center Frank Ragnow and left guard Jonah Jackson have already been to a Pro Bowl. Second-year right tackle Penei Sewell is trending in that direction. Left tackle Taylor Decker is consistently one of the top 10 left tackles in the game. Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai didn't allow a single sack last year. On paper, this could be one of the best o-lines in football. It will be fun to watch those guys go up against Detroit's young and hungry defensive line in camp.

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers to keep up

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers to keep up in 2022.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers that need to change

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers that need to change in 2022.

news

Lions confident in both Boyle & Blough as they battle it out for backup QB spot

The Detroit Lions are confident in both Tim Boyle and David Blough as they battle it out for the backup quarterback job.

news

Lions looking for 'small victories' from Okudah in return from Achilles injury

Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant said this week he's looking for small victories from third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah is his return from an Achilles injury.

news

Lions making red zone improvements an area of focus

The Detroit Lions are looking to improve in the red zone on both sides of the ball.

news

TWENTYMAN: OTA Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from open OTA practice.

news

Goff really enjoying his role in shaping Lions' offense

Coordinator Ben Johnson made sure to get quarterback Jared Goff's input when creating the new offense, something Goff really appreciates.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed at Lions minicamp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 players who stood out during minicamp practices.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from minicamp

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions' three-day minicamp.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of 2022 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

Cephus embracing WR competition, making plays in practice

Third-year Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus is embracing the competition at wide receiver, which is showing up in the plays he's been making at practice.

Advertising