NFC NORTH: 3 storylines to watch for each team

The four teams in the NFC North have wrapped up their offseason training program with the conclusion of OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Players and coaches will now get a little downtime before things ramp back up again for the start of training camp later this summer.

There's been some interesting storylines in the division this offseason with Chicago and Minnesota welcoming in new regimes, Green Bay losing some big-time producers on both sides of the ball, and Dan Campbell and his staff settling into their second season in Detroit.

It should be interesting to watch all four of these teams as they progress through camp. Here's a look at three big storylines for all four teams in the NFC North heading into the summer.

GREEN BAY

2021 record: 13-4 (won division)

Strength of schedule: 22nd (137-150-2; .478)

3 storylines:

1. Who fills Davante Adams' shoes?

The Packers traded Adams, arguably the best receiver in the game, to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. That leaves a massive production hole for the offense. Last year, Adams caught 123 passes (on 169 targets) for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Packers' second leading receiver was Allen Lazard, who caught 40 balls for 513 yards with eight scores. Can youngsters Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs help fill the void? What about veteran Sammy Watkins? Maybe second-year receiver Amari Rodgers?

2. Status of offensive line remains uncertain

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who missed most of last season with an ACL tear, did not practice during OTAs or minicamp. Neither did Elgton Jenkins, who tore an ACL in November. Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins could be sidelined to start camp. In their absence, the Packers tried out several combinations upfront during the spring aside from Josh Myers at center and Jon Runyan at left guard. It will be interesting to watch the rehabs of Bakhtiari and Jenkins, and the competition to fill their roles if they aren't ready by the start of the regular season.

3. Have the Packers fixed their special teams woes?