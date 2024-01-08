TIM AND MIKE: Week 18 observations

Incentive-minded: The last four plays of the Lions' regular season were four straight passes to wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who needed 36 yards on the day to earn a quarter million incentive bonus. Kudos to the players and coaches for knowing that and making sure a key player on offense like Reynolds got his bonus. Quarterback Jared Goff fed Reynolds for a 9-yard pass, then an 8-yarder, a 2-yarder and a 7-yarder to end the game. Reynolds finished with five receptions for 44 yards. – Tim Twentyman