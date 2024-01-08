TIM AND MIKE: Week 18 observations

Incentive-minded: The last four plays of the Lions' regular season were four straight passes to wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who needed 36 yards on the day to earn a quarter million incentive bonus. Kudos to the players and coaches for knowing that and making sure a key player on offense like Reynolds got his bonus. Quarterback Jared Goff fed Reynolds for a 9-yard pass, then an 8-yarder, a 2-yarder and a 7-yarder to end the game. Reynolds finished with five receptions for 44 yards. – Tim Twentyman
Tennis match: It looked like a tennis match the way the Lions and Vikings were exchanging touchdowns at one point in the second half. The first strike – a 38-yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson with 20 seconds left in the third quarter. Next, the reply from Goff – a 70-yard TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown just 35 seconds later. The last blow 1:23 later – a 42-yard pass to the Vikings Jordan Addison. – Mike O'Hara
Offensive records: What a regular season it was for the Lions' offense. They:
- Recorded a passing and rushing touchdown in 15 games, establishing a new single-season NFL record.
- Had a rushing touchdown in 16 games, tying the NFL single-season record.
- Produced 325-or-more total net yards in 16 contests, tying the single-season NFL record.
- Totaled 6,712 total net yards and 58 touchdowns, setting single-season franchise records.
- Rushed for 27 touchdowns on the season, establishing a new single-season franchise record.
- Had two players top 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in a single season for the first time in NFL history.
- Topped 2,000 scrimmage yards and 20 scrimmage touchdowns from a rookie class for the first time in franchise history. – Tim Twentyman
Limiting the run game: The Vikings did a good job of containing the Lions' potent running game. It was held to 70 yards and just five rushing first downs. – Mike O'Hara
Consistent QB: The Lions aren't NFC North champs and hosting a playoff game without the consistent play from Goff all season. Goff was 23-of-32 for 320 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 124.5 passer rating vs. the Vikings. On the year, Goff finished 407-of-605 (67.3 percent) for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for a 97.9 passer rating. – Tim Twentyman
O-line play: The Lions gave up one sack and three quarterback hits, compared to four sacks allowed and 15 quarterback hits allowed by the Vikings – Mike O'Hara
Career season: St. Brown totaled seven receptions for 144 yards (20.6 avg.) and one touchdown vs. the Vikings Sunday. He finished the season with 119 receptions for 1,515 yards (12.7 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. He and Herman Moore (1995) are the only players in franchise history with a 100-catch, 1,000-yard and 10-touchdown season on their resume. – Tim Twentyman
Front seven dominance: Detroit's defense recorded 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss and an amazing 15 quarterback hits against Minnesota Week 18. Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson led the way with two sacks giving him 11.5 on the season. He also chipped in three tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. Detroit will be looking for similar disruption Sunday night vs. the Rams. – Tim Twentyman