Lions 2024 opponents set

The Lions' regular season ended Sunday night with a 30-20 win over Minnesota to finish 12-5. Detroit will host the Los Angeles Rams in next week’s Wild Card playoff round at Ford Field. With the conclusion of the regular season, we now know all of Detroit's opponents for the 2024 season.

Detroit will play each team from the NFC West and AFC South in their yearly rotation of NFC and AFC division matchups.

The Lions will also play the first-place teams from the NFC East, NFC South and AFC East during next season's 17-game schedule.

Detroit will host division rivals Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota, and will also welcome the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Buffalo to Ford Field.