Lions 2024 opponents set

The Lions' regular season ended Sunday night with a 30-20 win over Minnesota to finish 12-5. Detroit will host the Los Angeles Rams in next week’s Wild Card playoff round at Ford Field. With the conclusion of the regular season, we now know all of Detroit's opponents for the 2024 season.
Detroit will play each team from the NFC West and AFC South in their yearly rotation of NFC and AFC division matchups.
The Lions will also play the first-place teams from the NFC East, NFC South and AFC East during next season's 17-game schedule.
Detroit will host division rivals Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota, and will also welcome the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Buffalo to Ford Field.
Detroit will hit the road for games against Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Arizona, Houston, Indianapolis, San Francisco and Dallas.
Detroit will have nine home games and eight games on the road next season. It was the other way around this year and rotates every other season.
The 2024 opponents include eight games against teams that are currently qualified for the playoffs this season: Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay, Buffalo, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas and Green Bay (2).
Dates and times for the games will be confirmed in the spring when the NFL releases its full 2024 schedule. Any potential primetime or international games will also be announced at a later date.
Here's a little more about each of Detroit's 2024 opponents:
- Six games against divisional opponents – one at home and one on the road.
- Four games against teams from a division within the conference (NFC West) – two games at home and two on the road.
- Four games against teams from a division in the other conference (AFC South) – two games at home and two on the road.
- Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in the conference (NFC East & NFC South) – one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
- The 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play (AFC East). Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.