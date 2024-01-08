O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell, Lions ready for the playoffs

Head coach Dan Campbell didn't talk about statistics or personnel matchups when he spoke of the internal qualities that help the Detroit Lions overcome adversity.

The Lions needed those qualities to close out the regular season with a 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field Sunday afternoon.

The win made the Lions record 12-5. They are the number three seed in the NFC and will face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night in the first round of the playoffs.

As pleased as he was with his team's performance, he was equally struck by its character and mental makeup.

This week's Monday Countdown starts with a look at Campbell's view of his team. There are comments from tackle Taylor Decker and quarterback Jared Goff which add insight to the makeup of the team.

There are also takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the bottom line.