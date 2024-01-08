O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell, Lions ready for the playoffs

Head coach Dan Campbell didn't talk about statistics or personnel matchups when he spoke of the internal qualities that help the Detroit Lions overcome adversity.
The Lions needed those qualities to close out the regular season with a 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field Sunday afternoon.
The win made the Lions record 12-5. They are the number three seed in the NFC and will face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night in the first round of the playoffs.
As pleased as he was with his team's performance, he was equally struck by its character and mental makeup.
This week's Monday Countdown starts with a look at Campbell's view of his team. There are comments from tackle Taylor Decker and quarterback Jared Goff which add insight to the makeup of the team.
There are also takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the bottom line.
We start with Campbell:
1. True Grit: As Campbell said after the game, it has been a tough week since the 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and the controversy over the Lions' two-point conversion.
We've all heard enough about that, but it was something that hung over the Lions all week.
"We bounce back," Campbell said after Sunday's game. "That's one of our qualities. That's one of the things about us that I think makes this group special is that it is a resilient group.
"They're able to overcome adversity, snap back and they've done that again.
"You got to have the right players. We got the right players and the right coaches."
2. Decker's take: Decker was more than slightly bemused when asked what it will be like to be in the playoffs again.
"You tell me," he said. "I played in the Wild Card my rookie year. It's been a long time since then."
He was a full-time starter on a team that did not score a touchdown against Seattle in that matchup.
3. Atmosphere check: Goff has learned to appreciate the passion of Detroit fans in his three seasons as a Lion.
"We're ready. It feels like we've been waiting for quite some time to get these opportunities and they're here now," he said. "Ford Field will be rocking and it'll be fun."
4. Takeaways, offense:
- Amon-Ra St. Brown had 7 receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown. Just another day at the office for him.
- Goff was sharp all day. He threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns with a 124.5 passer rating.
- Immediate impact: David Montgomery is one of only four players in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in their first season with Detroit.
5. Takeaways, defense:
- Aidan Hutchinson has five sacks in the last two games. And Campbell says he's getting a little better every day. That's scary.
- The Lions' rotation at safety needs some work, but they have guys who like to get to the ball.
- Looking at Sunday's opponent, wide receiver Justin Jefferson had almost half of the Vikings' passing yards on his own. He had 12 catches for 192 yards. As a team, the Vikings had 396.
6. Takeaways, special teams:
- The Lions lost a key player at two spots to injury Sunday. Kalif Raymond went out in the second half with an injury. He had an impact Sunday -- four punt returns for an average of 22.3 yards, and two catches for 50 yards.
7. What's trending:
- Up: Hutchinson. Sack master.
- Down: Lions' secondary. Yards allowed.
- Even: Lions' offensive line. One sack allowed.
8. Bottom line: Playoff season starts now.
Ford Field will be rocking.