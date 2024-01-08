Lions Wild Card matchup set

The Detroit Lions will host the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 14. It will be the first game back at Ford Field for Matthew Stafford since being traded to the Rams ahead of the 2021 season, a season in which Stafford and the Rams won the Super Bowl.
"You're not going to have to worry about players getting up for the playoffs and the intensity level, it'll be there," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after Detroit's 30-20 win over Minnesota Sunday to secure the team's 12th win of the season.
"I feel like this team's been put under enormous amounts of pressure and we've risen to the challenge. So, I feel like they're ready for that."
It's a matchup that features two explosive offenses that both rank in the top 10 in the NFL.
Detroit's been a top three offense all season and is one of the most balanced units in the league. They threw for 4,000 yards and rushed for 2,000 yards for a second straight season and set the franchise record for total scrimmage yards (6,712) in a season.
Stafford has thrown for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 92.5 rating in 15 games this season. He sat out the Rams' Week 18 win over the 49ers with the Rams having already clinched a playoff spot no matter the outcome Sunday.
Stafford has a pretty lethal trio of skill position weapons to distribute the ball to in wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams.
There won't be a shortage of storylines in this matchup this week.