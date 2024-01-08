Lions Wild Card matchup set

The Detroit Lions will host the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 14. It will be the first game back at Ford Field for Matthew Stafford since being traded to the Rams ahead of the 2021 season, a season in which Stafford and the Rams won the Super Bowl.

"You're not going to have to worry about players getting up for the playoffs and the intensity level, it'll be there," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after Detroit's 30-20 win over Minnesota Sunday to secure the team's 12th win of the season.