TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

DL struggles: For the fourth time this season, the Lions have allowed at least 184 rushing yards to an opponent. Detroit's lost all four of those contests. The Lions entered Sunday ranked 28th in rushing defense, allowing on average more than 131 yards per game on the ground. That's one area where the Lions need to make major gains this offseason. The hope is rookies Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike take big strides there heading into year two. Detroit also notched just one sack in Denver and had four quarterback hits. Not good enough all the way around. – Tim Twentyman

Aggressive approach: The Lions converted their 14th fourth down of the season on Sunday, the most in franchise history, but also failed on a couple big ones in the second half that cost them. The one up for the biggest debate would probably be the third-quarter failed attempt at their own 33-yard line down 24-10 at the time. Most coaches probably punt it there, but the Lions didn't look capable at the time of stopping Denver's offense, so I actually don't mind the call. Campbell said he was hoping his offense would step up, and unfortunately they were not up to the task. – Tim Twentyman