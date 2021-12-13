NOTEBOOK: Jacobs leaves game with knee injury

NICE TRIBUTE

The Broncos played Sunday with heavy hearts after the news that former Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas'passed away Thursday night due to a medical issue at just 33 years old.

Denver paid tribute to Thomas pregame with a video and moment of silence. They also painted Thomas' number 88 on the field and had a memorial outside of the stadium. They opened the game with just 10 players on the field on offense and ran out the play clock to draw a delay of game with Thomas' number on the scoreboard. The Broncos informed Campbell of their plans on Saturday, and he declined the penalty.

"That was for him," Campbell said. "That was for DT. That's who I did that for."

EXTRA POINT

The Broncos defended six passes in the game, with a number of those coming from their defensive line on balls batted at the line of scrimmage. Goff couldn't remember ever having so many ball batted at the line of scrimmage in a game before Sunday.