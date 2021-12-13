O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell discusses turning point in loss to Broncos

We start with Campbell's views:

1. Turning point: For a brief time, the Lions played like the team of the last month that kept games close, with the outcome decided in the final minute.

There were no last-play heroics this time. The end realistically came in the third quarter, after the Lions had come back from a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter to make it 17-10 at halftime.

The Lions received the second-half kickoff, feeling good about where they stood. After a five-yard run by running back Craig Reynolds on the first play of the possession, running back Godwin Igwebuike carried over the right side and was close to a first down when he fumbled.

The Broncos recovered at the Lions' 34 and from there drove to a TD in five plays for a 24-10 lead.

Goff threw an interception on the fourth play of the next possession. The Broncos converted that into another TD to boost their lead to 31-10.

In all, the Broncos outscored the Lions 24-0 after they'd cut it to 14-10.

Campbell looked at the fumble as the crucial play.

"We really had the momentum," Campbell said in his postgame press conference. "We felt like we were in a good place. You come out after halftime and fumble the ball.