FOUR DOWNS: Campbell, Goff say shorthanded roster not an excuse for loss

FIRST DOWN: NO EXCUSES

There were certainly a number of obstacles thrown at head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions this week from injuries to key players to simultaneous outbreaks of the flu and COVID-19 that ravaged the locker room.

Still, Campbell stood behind the podium Sunday afternoon after falling to the Denver Broncos, 38-10, and refused to use those as an excuse for his team's performance.

"What we had to do was not ideal," Campbell said. "But we were prepared to come in this game with the guys we had and we had a game plan ready to go, we knew what we needed to do and we didn't do it. We just made too many mistakes. We're right there to make a play and we don't make the play. We just weren't good enough."

The Lions were in the game at halftime down just 17-10, but fumbled on their opening possession and that led to a Broncos touchdown. They didn't convert a fourth and short that led to another Denver touchdown, extending the Broncos' lead to 31-10. Two more turnovers in the fourth quarter sealed the game for Denver.

"It doesn't matter," quarterback Jared Goff said of missing his two best pass catchers, top two running backs and playing with a third-string center Sunday. "No one feels bad for us. No one feels sorry for us, including ourselves.