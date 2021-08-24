TIM AND MIKE: August 24 practice observations

Running out of time: The last preseason game is Friday, and roster cuts are looming next Tuesday. There's not many more chances for the bubble guys to impress coaches. Wide receiver Victor Bolden had a chance on a deep ball down the left sideline in a team period Tuesday, but he couldn't hall it in. Missed opportunity. – Tim Twentyman

Warm one: The temperatures were hovering around 90 degrees in Allen Park for a full-padded practice Tuesday. It's was hot, and the Lions got some good work done in the heat. Backup quarterback Tim Boyle was even spotted taking care of the big guys that take care of him. Watching behind the play during a first-team rep, Boyle went down the line pouring cold water down the backs of his offensive linemen. – Tim Twentyman