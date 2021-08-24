TIM AND MIKE: August 24 practice observations

Cut and run: Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday he was concerned about running back D'Andre Swift getting his wind back and being able to carry a big load Week 1 with how much time he's missed in camp due to a groin injury. Something tells me Swift will be just fine with three weeks to go before the opener. He took a handoff from quarterback Jared Goff early in practice, made a ridiculous jump cut to make a defender miss, and hit a hole and put the jets on for a long run. – Tim Twentyman
Third cornerback: Jeff Okudah didn't practice Tuesday (nothing serious), which presented an opportunity for a reserve to step up on the outside at cornerback and get good reps with the ones opposite Amani Oruwariye. That player was rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu. Coaches have talked about Melifonwu's size and versatility, and he seems to be earning more and more trust from them. – Tim Twentyman
Music request: One man's opinion: The Lions are missing something with the music that plays throughout practice. In these hot, humid conditions, nothing could be more fitting than Martha Reeves' Motown Classic "Heat Wave." – Mike O'Hara
Deep and versatile: One area where Detroit looks to be particularly deep with talent is upfront along their defensive line. They have a nice mix of veterans and young talent. One young player who's really impressed so far is rookie Alim McNeill. He's been starting at nose tackle, but there's some versatility to his game as well.
In a team period Tuesday, McNeill lined up at nose tackle over the center. On the next play he shifted over to the three-technique with Jashon Cornell playing nose. The next play, McNeill was back at nose. Don't be surprised if the Lions move him around from time to time because of his pass-rushing prowess. – Tim Twentyman
Running out of time: The last preseason game is Friday, and roster cuts are looming next Tuesday. There's not many more chances for the bubble guys to impress coaches. Wide receiver Victor Bolden had a chance on a deep ball down the left sideline in a team period Tuesday, but he couldn't hall it in. Missed opportunity. – Tim Twentyman
Warm one: The temperatures were hovering around 90 degrees in Allen Park for a full-padded practice Tuesday. It's was hot, and the Lions got some good work done in the heat. Backup quarterback Tim Boyle was even spotted taking care of the big guys that take care of him. Watching behind the play during a first-team rep, Boyle went down the line pouring cold water down the backs of his offensive linemen. – Tim Twentyman
Hidden weapon: Swift is being held out of preseason games and some parts of practice to make sure he is fully healthy for the start of the regular season. But one thing is certain: The ability is there, and he shows it often. He broke a long run midway through practice with a sharp cut in the open field. – Mike O'Hara
Mr. Reliable: There was a stretch of a couple incompletions for the first-team offense in a team period. Needing to break the streak, who did Goff go to? Tight end T.J. Hockenson of course for a good gain down the middle. – Tim Twentyman
Injury scare: No. 3 tight end Alize Mack ran into cornerback Corn Elder trying to make a catch in a team period and immediately fell to the ground in pain. He was down for a little while and eventually made his way to the locker room with a trainer. But just a short time later Mack ran back onto the field. Campbell walked over to see if he was OK, and Mack jumped right back into the action. – Tim Twentyman