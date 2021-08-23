TIM AND MIKE: August 23 practice observations

Aug 23, 2021 at 02:14 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Unique practice: It was a different kind of practice day for the Lions in Allen Park Monday. It was reserved for a lot of the players who didn't get many reps during Saturday's preseason loss in Pittsburgh, whether that was due to injury or a veteran night off. Just to show how light it was, three linebackers and five defensive backs took part in practice. The team ran through individual periods and did a competitive 1-on-1 period at the end of practice. – Tim Twentyman

1-on-1s: Speaking of that 1-on-1 portion of practice, there were a few performances that deserve mentioning. Outside linebacker Romeo Okwara was dominant, winning multiple pass-rush reps against both Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. He's been good all camp.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson caught five passes on his six reps, and the incomplete was a high throw by quarterback Jared Goff. Hockenson looks ready to go Week 1. Running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams won pass-rush reps against linebackers Jamie Collins Sr. and Alex Anzalone. Williams buried Collins on his rep. That's an important part of the job for running backs. Swift was also impressive as a receiver against the linebackers. – Tim Twentyman

Untouchable: Hockenson is wearing a red jersey in practice because of a minor injury, which makes him off limits to contact. The way he runs routes, he's probably untouchable, anyway. He showed that on a move that left him alone in the left corner of the end zone for an easy catch of a pass from Goff. – Mike O'Hara

Light at quarterback: Goff took all the practice reps in the 1-on-1s with Tim Boyle (ankle) and David Blough (shoulder) not taking part. Interestingly, Jordan Ta'amu was dressed for practice but didn't take a single rep in the 1-on-1s. Coaches really must have wanted to see Goff get his work in with him sitting out Saturday and also not expected to play in Friday's preseason finale. – Tim Twentyman

Skill set: Elite athleticism isn't only visible in one-on-one competition between receivers, tight ends and running backs and the defensive backs and linebackers. It's also present in the trenches. An example of that: Okwara with an outside pass rush against Sewell, who held his own. Big men, with elite athleticism. –Mike O'Hara

Brockers working back: Defensive end Michael Brockers hasn't done much in camp. With the regular season fast approaching, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the veteran defender on Monday.

"I think we feel like he'll be ready Week 1 and he is still improving, he is," Campbell said. "It's just at a snail's pace right now. The fear is if you put him in too early right now, do we take away everything that we've gotten, the gains that we have gotten by holding him. I think that's the tough trick right now."

Brockers was working off to the side of practice on Monday. – Tim Twentyman

