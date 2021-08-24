O'HARA: Reeves-Maybin getting an opportunity to expand his role

"It definitely wasn't the best," he said. "I tried to stay as up to date as possible through Zooms, watching the film, talking to guys.

"It's different -- a little bit more lonely. I tried to stay in it. I had a job to do."

Campbell and his defensive staff knew by reputation and studying video what Reeves-Maybin brought to the table on special teams. That encouraged them to give him a long look at linebacker.

Reeves-Maybin played only eight snaps at linebacker and had one tackle in the opening preseason game against the Bills. He had 39 snaps in Game 2 vs. the Steelers and had seven tackles.

"He's a steady player is what he is," Campbell said. "He's going to set the table for us. He's smart. He had the green dot while he was in there (against the Steelers)."