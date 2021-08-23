NOTEBOOK: Rookie Parker taking first-team reps at nickel corner

Consistency. Accountability. Trust.

Those are the three words Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant used Monday to describe undrafted rookie cornerback AJ Parker, who has taken over a lot of the first-team reps at nickel corner in Detroit's defense the last couple weeks.

"We trust him as a staff to be where he needs to be," Pleasant said of Parker. "Last game, he was able to make some tackles in the open field that I kind of challenged him on from the week prior and the young man is doing a great job."

Parker, who started Saturday's preseason game in Pittsburgh with the other projected starters in the secondary, played 30 reps and led the team with eight tackles, including two tackles for loss and a defended pass.