O'HARA: What we learned from Week 7

Here's how the four fared in what was probably the Lions' best defensive performance of the season:

Hutchinson: He did not match his three-sack effort in the win over the Commanders in Week 2, but it was Hutchinson's best overall performance of the season. He had 1.5 sacks, 3 tackles, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits.

Hutchinson boosted his sack total to 4.5 for the season to keep him on pace for double digit sacks – a noteworthy accomplishment for a rookie defensive lineman.

Paschal: He did more than the two tackles he was credited with indicates. He was a powerful force inside, as he was at Kentucky in his college career. He gave the Cowboys problems in their running game.

Like Hutchinson, Paschal played 56 of the 63 defensive snaps. That was a heavy workload for Paschal, considering it was his first game.

Joseph: He has shown some range, similar to how he played at Illinois and caught the Lions' attention. Joseph had four tackles, a quarterback hit, a pass defended and a forced fumble.

That's an impressive four-bagger.