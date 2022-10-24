TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations

Last place: The Lions and Texans are the two lone teams in the NFL with just one win through the first seven weeks of the season. Houston does also have a tie, however, which means if the NFL Draft were held right now, Detroit would own the No. 1 pick. The Lions and the Texans would also be asked to coach the Senior Bowl, which would be the second straight year for the Lions. – Tim Twentyman
Sack time: The five sacks the Cowboys were credited with was a misleading stat, according to former NFL offensive linemen T.J. Lang and Lomas Brown. They are analysts on the radio broadcast of Lions games, and both faulted quarterback Jared Goff for not stepping up in the pocket. That gives linemen better position against pass rushers. – Mike O'Hara
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 7 game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23 in Arlington, TX.
TE play: The two highest graded offensive players for the Lions by Pro Football Focus from Sunday's game were tight ends Brock Wright and T.J. Hockenson. The two were targeted nine times and caught eight of those passes for 105 yards. It was good to see Wright step up and show he can be another playmaker at the position opposite Hockenson. – Tim Twentyman
Giveaway: The Cowboys had six possessions in the second half. They got the ball once on a punt and five times on turnovers – two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. – Mike O'Hara
Okudah's day: Cornerback Jeff Okudah was terrific supporting the run all contest. He had 15 tackles and one tackle for loss. He was also good in coverage. He allowed just three receptions for 22 yards all game in his coverage area. It was his best game by far as a Lion. – Tim Twentyman
Youth movement: Building for the future? Four of the Lions' 2022 draft picks started on defense: Defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and safety Kerby Joseph. – Mike O'Hara
Turnover issues: Goff now has nine turnovers in six games. He's thrown six interceptions, with two of those being pick-sixes. He's lost three fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown. That's too many. Goff needs to be more careful with the football moving forward. – Tim Twentyman
Through the uprights: Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said this week he expected the kicking issues to calm down as Michael Badgley settled into his role with the Lions. Badgley was 2-for-2 kicking field goals Sunday, hitting from 40 and 53 yards. At least for one week he proved Fipp right. – Tim Twentyman