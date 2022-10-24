KEY QUESTIONS: Why St. Brown is in concussion protocol

What does Campbell think is behind the offensive woes the last couple weeks?

Turnovers were obviously the No. 1 factor Sunday in Dallas as the Lions turned it over five times in the second half (two interceptions & three fumbles), and four times in the fourth quarter alone.

Campbell pointed to the injuries the Lions are dealing with currently at the wide receiver position as also not helping. DJ Chark (ankle) was placed on IR last week. Josh Reynolds (knee) only practiced on Friday last week. St. Brown was dealing with a high ankle sprain before leaving Sunday due to concussion protocol.

Campbell also pointed to not having dynamic running back D’Andre Swift in the lineup. Swift missed his third straight contest Sunday due to ankle and shoulder injuries. The Lions are hoping to get Swift back this week for Miami.

He also talked about some of the changes recently along the offensive line and being a little unsettled there.

"There's a number of these guys that we're going into games with that aren't even practicing because that's kind of where we're at," Campbell said. "We have to have them to play the game and to do that we can't practice them to feel like we can get them to the game and that's hard. But that's the task we're given right now."