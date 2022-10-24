O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell's take on Lions' post-bye performance

We start with Campbell:

1. Campbell has been unyielding in his belief that a team needs to practice with intensity in order to improve, and the Lions did that last week in their return from the bye. That included practicing in pads.

Whatever the Lions did in practice and the changes that were made on defense worked. The Lions were tougher and more aggressive on defense. They held the Cowboys without a TD in the first half, and it was still a game until the Cowboys scored their final two TDs in the last three minutes.

On offense, they relied on their running game and used a short, ball-control passing game.

"We knew what we had to do," Campbell said in a postgame interview on 97.1 The Ticket. "We had to play a little ground and pound. We had some good looks. We turned the ball over.

"We were playing the game the way we needed to. It just got out of hand.